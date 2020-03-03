Cast Announced For 42nd Street Moon's THE PAJAMA GAME

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for the Company's next production, the beloved Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" THE PAJAMA GAME. Based on the novel "7½ Cents" by Richard Bissell, THE PAJAMA GAME features a book by George Abbott and Bissell, with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (DAMN YANKEES).

42nd Street Moon's production will be directed by Ryan Weible, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Renee DeWeese. THE PAJAMA GAME runs from April 15 - May 3, 2020 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

"What makes THE PAJAMA GAME great theatre is that the themes that resonated in the 1950s still resonate today - workplace romance, clashes between management and labor, and the great middle-class struggle to do more than just get by," said Co-Executive Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas. "Additionally, we've been given permission to adapt portions of the script, using material from both the 1973 and 2006 revivals to ensure that the romantic leads are each given strength and struggles in equal measure, and some of the more dated aspects of the secondary relationships are refreshed for today's audiences. And of course, it's fantastic music and incredible dancing."



One of the greatest scores of Broadway's Golden Age, THE PAJAMA GAME is full of immortal standards such as "Hey There," "Steam Heat," and "Hernando's Hideaway." The original Broadway production featured the choreographic debut of the immortal Bob Fosse and was the first producer credit for the legendary Hal Prince.



The cast of THE PAJAMA GAME will feature Ben Jones as "Sid," Ashley Garlick* as "Babe," DC Scarpelli as "Hines," Renee DeWeese as "Gladys," Daniel Thomas* as "Prez," Maureen McVerry* as "Mabel," Peter Budinger as "Hasler," Jesse Caldwell* as "Pop," Katherine Stein* as "Mae," Lauren Meyer* as "Poopsie," Tiana Paulding as "Brenda," Hayley Alicia as "Sandra," Jean-Paul Jones* as "Charley," Tony Conaty* as "Joe," Coleton Schmitto as "Max," and Scott Taylor-Cole as "Boris."

In addition to Weible, Dobrusky and DeWeese, the creative team will include Maggie Connard (Associate Choreographer), Mark Mendelson (Scenic Designer), Michael Palumbo+ (Lighting Designer), Bethany Deal (Costumer), and Alicia Lerner* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of United Scenic Artists.

THE PAJAMA GAME runs about two hours and thirty minutes, including one intermission.

Tickets to THE PAJAMA GAME may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.).





