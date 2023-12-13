Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The production runs Friday, January 26 through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Rea Photo 3 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Real Winner
Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center Photo 4 Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced the cast and creative team for Leslye Headland's Cult of Love, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, March 3, 2024.  Single tickets ($22.50–$134) are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/cult-of-love/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
 
From Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette, and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte), Cult of Love is a ruthless comedy about a deeply Christian family who claim all you need is love. The four Dahl siblings were brought up with a devotion to Jesus and each other. Now adults with their own distinct beliefs and years of baggage, they gather once again for the holidays at their childhood home, singing joyous carols and reenacting family rituals until the forced cheer, alcohol, and repressed feelings shatter the façade and all hell breaks loose. Bold and provocative, Cult of Love dares to challenge our perceptions of faith, family, and love. Cult of Love is presented in association with Red Yes Studio, Rachel Sussman, and Seaview.

“All families are inherently complicated, but in Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman's hands, they are also dynamic, dramatic, and wildly entertaining,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “I'm delighted to welcome this incredibly gifted cast and creative team to Berkeley Rep—we can all process our post-holiday feelings together!”
 
The Cult of Love acting ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson (Diana Dahl Bennett), Molly Bernard (Rachel Dahl), Cass Buggé (Pippa Ferguson), Dan Hiatt (William “Bill” Dahl), Virginia Kull (Evie Dahl), Chris Lowell (James Bennett), Vero Maynez (Loren Montgomery), Lucas Near-Verbugghe (Mark Dahl), Christopher Sears (Johnny Dahl), and Luisa Sermol (Virginia “Ginny” Dahl).
 
The creative team for Cult of Love includes Leslye Headland (Playwright), Trip Cullman (Director), Arnulfo Maldonaldo (Scenic Design), Sophia Choi (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Darron L. West (Sound Design), Jacinth Greywoode (Music Director), Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner (Casting), Leslie M. Radin (Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).
 
Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen and Susan Chamberlin; Yogen and Peggy Dalal; Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer; Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau; Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney; Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller; Jack and Betty Schafer; The Strauch Kulhanjian Family; and Gail and Arne Wagner.

 

ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 6 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities — which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley — are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Jaap Van Zweden Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, January 11&nd Photo
Jaap Van Zweden Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, January 11–13 

Conductor Jaap van Zweden leads the San Francisco Symphony in concerts on January 11–13.  

2
Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headlands CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory The Photo
Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Rep announces cast and creative team for Leslye Headland's 'Cult of Love'

3
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose

What did our critic think of MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose? Mamma Mia! is back in the bay area at Broadway San Jose now thru December 17th in all its high energy 1970s, spandex-clad exuberance and mamma mia, you don’t want to miss it! The story centers on three men and a lady whose heyday was in the late 70s when the group ABBA was an international sensation.

4
Feature: James Monroe Iglehart Attends Opening Night of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPEL Photo
Feature: James Monroe Iglehart Attends Opening Night of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart gets a brief respite from starring as King Arthur in 'Spamalot' on Broadway to attend opening night of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers in San Francisco / Bay Area Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers
Center for New Music (1/20-1/20)
The Lion King in San Francisco / Bay Area The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
Sex, Camp, Rock N' Roll in San Francisco / Bay Area Sex, Camp, Rock N' Roll
Shotgun Players at The Ashby Stage (12/05-12/19)
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
Every Brilliant Thing in San Francisco / Bay Area Every Brilliant Thing
Center Repertory Company (1/06-1/28)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in San Francisco / Bay Area Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon - Montclair (12/15-12/15)
Expression: Ism in San Francisco / Bay Area Expression: Ism
Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
Showcase in San Francisco / Bay Area Showcase
NOVELTY BILLS (11/04-11/04)
Best of SF Stand-Up in San Francisco / Bay Area Best of SF Stand-Up
The Purple Onion at Kell's (11/05-10/25)
Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope - A Winter Holiday Spectacular in San Francisco / Bay Area Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope - A Winter Holiday Spectacular
The Crossing at East Cut Beale & Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94105 (12/15-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You