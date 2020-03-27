California Shakespeare Theater Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Season

Artistic Director Eric Ting, Managing Director Sarah Williams, and the Board of Directors of California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) have chosen to cancel the 2020 performance season. The 46th season was set to open on May 30 with Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors and begin rehearsals in April. In an effort to prioritize the well-being of staff, artists, audiences, and the greater Bay Area community and adhere to the public health priority stemming from the virus pandemic, Cal Shakes has suspended all work on the 2020 season and will focus on weathering the current health crisis and returning for a 2021 season.

"This may seem like an extraordinary decision," said Artistic Director Eric Ting in a letter to subscribers earlier today, "but taking into account the incredible uncertainty of this moment, the cost of producing a season at the Bruns of which ticket sales only account for a third, the current and long-term disruption in fundraising, and our desire to participate fully in current and future civic actions intended to flatten the curve, we feel this is our best course of action."

The cancellation means Cal Shakes will suffer a loss of more than $1.2 million in earned revenue and has been forced to furlough 65% of its year-round employees-though they have committed to maintaining health coverage for employees through at least the end of April. The remaining staff is working at reduced hours and pay. In addition, a substantial number of local artists have lost work, both as performers and as artisans or technicians. Each summer, Cal Shakes hires upwards of an additional 150 people including: actors, directors, choreographers, designers, technicians, stage crew, box office representatives, carpenters, electricians, stitchers, teaching artists, stage managers, front of house staff, scenic artisans, and props artisans.

Despite the suspended season, Cal Shakes remains committed to developing ways to serve the community throughout this period of social distancing. Updates can be found at calshakes.org.

Future programming has yet to be determined, however, 1001 Nights (A Retelling) by Leila Buck and Evren Odcikin and commissioned by Cal Shakes' New Classics Initiative-originally scheduled for August 2020-will premiere in the 2021 season.

Patrons who purchased subscriptions or flex passes are encouraged to donate the value of their tickets to Cal Shakes as a tax-deductible contribution to the theater. "This is a moment when we need our community more than ever," says managing director Sarah Williams. "The best way to support Cal Shakes at this time is by making a tax-deductible donation. Any amount will go directly to supporting the artists and arts workers we employ and maintaining the organization. We are looking with optimism to the 2021 summer season at the Bruns, but we need the help of our community to get there."

Those wishing to support Cal Shakes can make a donation at calshakes.org





