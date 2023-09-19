BroadwaySF Adds Second Night of UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of Being John Malkovich

The new show is on Sunday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
BroadwaySF has added a second night of UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of Being John Malkovich, taking place on Sunday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.). The first evening—Unscripted: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of High Fidelity—taking place on Saturday, November 18, sold out with hours of going on sale.
Tickets (starting at $60) for UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of Being John Malkovich go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. Limited VIP tickets are available, offering an exclusive post-show meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with John Cusack.
Step into the surreal world of Being John Malkovich with a special screening of this mind-bending classic starring John Cusack, followed by a captivating post-show discussion with the iconic star himself. Dive deep into the film's surreal narrative as Cusack shares exclusive insights and takes audience questions.
Being John Malkovich remains a cinematic masterpiece that continues to challenge reality and captivate audiences, more than two decades after its original release. Explore the mind-bending narrative of Charlie Kaufman's brilliant script and Spike Jonze's visionary direction through the eyes of John Cusack, the charismatic star himself, as he shares his insights and behind-the-scenes stories.
Photo Credit: Greg Williams
