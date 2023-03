British Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor Performs For Steinway Society

Classical pianist Benjamin Grosvenor returns to perform for Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Saturday, March 25 at the Louis B. Mayer Theatre, at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara. Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: Benjamin Grosvenor: One of "Piano's Golden Generation" in concert.

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2023 @7:30 pm

WHERE: Louis B. Mayer Theatre, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, 95053 (Located at Santa Clara University)

Single Tickets: $45 to $70

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $40 per household