Berkeley Symphony Receives $1.5 Million Gift From Gordon Getty

Berkeley Symphony has received a $1.5 million gift from Gordon Getty. The transformative donation will support Berkeley Symphony in its future growth as it heads into its 52nd season under the leadership of Music Director Joseph Young and Executive Director Kate Kammeyer. It will enable Berkeley Symphony to further pursue innovation in its programming and education programs, while extending its impact beyond the East Bay and the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are profoundly grateful to Gordon Getty for his extremely generous gift and for his unwavering support and friendship to Berkeley Symphony,” says René Mandel, Artistic Director of Berkeley Symphony. “Berkeley Symphony is a champion of music from all eras, and has been a trendsetter of new works by living composers since its inception. This gift enables us to continue this tradition through diverse programming and the growth of our educational programs. Our entire community deeply appreciates Gordon Getty's largesse and we cannot thank him enough.”

“This extraordinary gift has filled our hearts with immense gratitude and renewed determination. With this support, we will continue to thrive, unlocking new opportunities and creating a brighter future for the Symphony. Thank you, Gordon Getty, for your unwavering belief in our potential and for empowering us to make a lasting impact on the Bay Area,” says Joseph Young, Music Director of Berkeley Symphony.

“We are incredibly humbled by Gordan Getty's continued belief in and support of the Berkeley Symphony as a strong, vibrant, accessible arts and cultural organization,” adds Kate Kammeyer, Executive Director of Berkeley Symphony. “This gift gives the Symphony the flexibility to be creative, adaptable, and responsive in the moment to the demands of our ever-evolving world and our community's well-being. Mr. Getty's support will allow us to continue our exciting, innovative, and inclusive programming, bringing a wide variety of audiences together from across the Bay Area and beyond.”