Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Berkeley Symphony Presents HOLIDAY WINDS, December 3

Holiday Winds is the third chamber concert of the season and will feature pieces from Tchaikovsky, Holst, Guaraldi, and others.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Interview: Melissa WolfKlain of GUYS AND DOLLS at San Francisco Playhouse Shines as Adelai Photo 4 Interview: Melissa WolfKlain of GUYS AND DOLLS at San Francisco Playhouse Shines as Adelaide, Capping Off a Remarkable Year for the Triple Threat Performer

Berkeley Symphony Presents HOLIDAY WINDS, December 3

Berkeley Symphony will ring in this holiday season with Holiday Winds, where Berkeley Symphony woodwind musicians will perform festive favorites at Piedmont Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 3, at 4 p.m.

Holiday Winds is the third chamber concert of the season and will feature pieces from Tchaikovsky, Holst, Guaraldi, and others. Guests are invited to join a free reception following the concert, where they can enjoy a warm cup of holiday cheer to kick-off the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday Winds will feature Sarah Holzman, flute; Jessica Pearlman, oboe; Roman Fukshansky, clarinet; Rufus Olivier, bassoon; Alex Camphouse, French horn; and Carl Blake, piano. Berkeley Symphony's Chamber Series was first launched in March 2013 as Berkeley Symphony and Friends. The series was established with the help of Gray Cathrall, founding editor of the Piedmont Post, who helped facilitate the partnership between Berkeley Symphony and the Piedmont Center for the Arts.

Berkeley Symphony is unique among Bay Area and American orchestras for its commitment to innovation, community, and excellence. Founded in 1971 in the intellectual and artistic nexus of Berkeley, California, the Orchestra is committed to performing, premiering, and commissioning new music that reflects the culturally diverse people and the heady creative climate of its home city. In the 2019-2020 season, Berkeley Symphony entered a new era under the leadership of Joseph Young, the Orchestra's fourth Music Director in its 50-year history, following a highly successful February 2019 debut that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In addition to building on the Orchestra's artistic innovation, creativity and adventurous programming, Maestro Young is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented composers and artists as well as continuing to tell diverse stories that reflect the local Berkeley community. 

Tickets are $40 and are available online at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at (510) 841-2800.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at San Jose Stage Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at San Jose Stage Company

The San Jose Stage Company has revealed first look photos for The Play That Goes Wrong, which will running through December 17, 2023.

2
THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater This Winter Photo
THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater This Winter

Petaluma’s premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater will continue their 51st season with Jason Robert Brown’s, “The Last Five Years”, Performing January 5-21, 2024 at Cinnabar Theater.

3
Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS To Return To SAVOR AFTER HOURS in August 2024 Photo
Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS To Return To SAVOR AFTER HOURS in August 2024

Get ready for the electrifying return of Val Chmerkovskiy to SAVOR AFTER HOURS in Napa Valley. Find out all the details about this sensational cabaret show and get your tickets now!

4
Interview: James Monroe Iglehart of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreW Photo
Interview: James Monroe Iglehart of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Injects Some Holiday Cheer into the Heartwarming Musical

BroadwayWorld chats with Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart about his vision for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's holiday production of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' running in Palo Alto Nov. 29 to Dec. 24 for which he's serving as Creative Producer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box in San Francisco / Bay Area Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box
The Marsh Berkeley (12/15-12/23)
Harry Clarke in San Francisco / Bay Area Harry Clarke
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (11/15-12/23)
The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance in San Francisco / Bay Area The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
The MeshugaNutcracker! in San Francisco / Bay Area The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (3/26-3/27)
KALEIDOSCOPE A Winter Holiday Spectacular! in San Francisco / Bay Area KALEIDOSCOPE A Winter Holiday Spectacular!
The Crossing at East Cut (12/15-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet in San Francisco / Bay Area Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
Josh Kornbluth's Citizen Brain in San Francisco / Bay Area Josh Kornbluth's Citizen Brain
Club Fugazi (1/10-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound