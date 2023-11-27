Berkeley Symphony Presents HOLIDAY WINDS, December 3

Berkeley Symphony will ring in this holiday season with Holiday Winds, where Berkeley Symphony woodwind musicians will perform festive favorites at Piedmont Center for the Arts on Sunday, December 3, at 4 p.m.

Holiday Winds is the third chamber concert of the season and will feature pieces from Tchaikovsky, Holst, Guaraldi, and others. Guests are invited to join a free reception following the concert, where they can enjoy a warm cup of holiday cheer to kick-off the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday Winds will feature Sarah Holzman, flute; Jessica Pearlman, oboe; Roman Fukshansky, clarinet; Rufus Olivier, bassoon; Alex Camphouse, French horn; and Carl Blake, piano. Berkeley Symphony's Chamber Series was first launched in March 2013 as Berkeley Symphony and Friends. The series was established with the help of Gray Cathrall, founding editor of the Piedmont Post, who helped facilitate the partnership between Berkeley Symphony and the Piedmont Center for the Arts.

Berkeley Symphony is unique among Bay Area and American orchestras for its commitment to innovation, community, and excellence. Founded in 1971 in the intellectual and artistic nexus of Berkeley, California, the Orchestra is committed to performing, premiering, and commissioning new music that reflects the culturally diverse people and the heady creative climate of its home city. In the 2019-2020 season, Berkeley Symphony entered a new era under the leadership of Joseph Young, the Orchestra's fourth Music Director in its 50-year history, following a highly successful February 2019 debut that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In addition to building on the Orchestra's artistic innovation, creativity and adventurous programming, Maestro Young is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented composers and artists as well as continuing to tell diverse stories that reflect the local Berkeley community.

Tickets are $40 and are available online at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at (510) 841-2800.