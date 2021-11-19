Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Berkeley Symphony Launches New Season Of READING IS INSTRUMENTAL

The weekly readings begin November 19, featuring celebrity guest readers and Berkeley Symphony musicians.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Today, Berkeley Symphony will launch the newest season of Reading Is Instrumental, a weekly musical storytime series for children and adults alike, hosted by the Berkeley Public Library and co-produced by Berkeley Symphony and the Berkeley Public Library Foundation.

Featuring musical accompaniment performed by musicians of the Berkeley Symphony, the series features an all-star roster of guest readers hailing from Berkeley and beyond, including scientist Judith Klinman, photographer Tabitha Soren, Warriors Assistant Coach Chris DeMarco, storyteller Josh Kornbluth, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Each weekly episode will be posted live on the Berkeley Public Library Facebook Page on Fridays at 11 a.m. PT, beginning Friday, November 19 when storyteller Josh Kornbluth reads the beloved children's book The Monsters' Monster, accompanied by Berkeley Symphony pianist Joan Cifarelli. The order of subsequent episodes will be announced online at a later date.

Previous episodes of Reading Is Instrumental featured (listed in order of air-date): award-winning actress Rita Moreno; Chinese American author Maxine Hong Kingston and actor Earl Kingston; The Lonely Island comedian/actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg; Berkeley Public Library children's librarian Michael Kwende; children's author and illustrator Thacher Hurd; Berkeley Symphony Music Director Joseph Young; KTVU anchor Gasia Mikaelian, star chef Tanya Holland, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ; comedian W. Kamau Bell, writer Kate Schatz; and UC Berkeley lecturer Linda Schacht.


