Berkeley Rep To Receive $50,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the theatre has been approved for a $50,000 Art Works grant to support The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work. The Ground Floor is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Berkeley Rep," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Berkeley Rep is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

"We're thrilled that the NEA continues to support this project," said Berkeley Rep Managing Director Susie Medak. "During this period of struggle and uncertainty in the arts, it is ever more meaningful the NEA considers the work of innovative artists as a critical investment."

Since 2012, 134 Ground Floor residencies have been awarded to artists working on a wide range of projects, including Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem, Anna Deavere Smith's Notes from the Field, John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, Anaïs Mitchell's Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, and Marcus Gardley's The House that will not Stand.

The Ground Floor is supported by Louise Gund, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Michael & Sue Steinberg, and other individual supporters of Berkeley Rep's Create Campaign. Additional funding is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tournesol Project, and Bank of America.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.