Berkeley Rep Announces Full Cast For Season Opener WINTERTIME

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced casting for its production of Wintertime by Charles L. Mee, directed by Berkeley Rep's former Associate Artistic Director Les Waters.

The upcoming production will include many beloved local actors: James Carpenter, Sarah Nina Hayon, Lorri Holt, Sharon Lockwood, Micah Peoples, and Jomar Tagatac. Rounding out the talented cast are Carmen Berkeley, Maria Elena Ramirez, Thomas Jay Ryan, and David Ryan Smith. The entire creative team is comprised of Bay Area-based designers including Annie Smart (scenic design), Anna Oliver (costume design), Russell H. Champa (lighting design), and Jake Rodriguez (sound design).

Wintertime is the story of a gloriously eccentric family who arrive at their summer house in the winter woods for supposedly secret rendezvous - and soon bodies collide, doors slam, dishes fly, and everyone's perfect plans go fantastically awry. With a wink to Magritte, a nod to Shakespeare, and a toast to the Greeks, this poetic and hyper-kinetic voyage through the human heart never lets us forget that love, like life, is eternal, messy...and wondrous.

"After a year and a half of experiencing theatre and art and communication in small digital spaces, it's thrilling to be going back into the room with new and old friends to make a magical celebration of what it's like to be alive, to be in love," said Wintertime director Les Waters. "This is a gift for those who love theatre."

"We are counting the days until we open our doors again, and I can't imagine a more joyous reunion of theatregoers and theatre-makers than with this production of Wintertime," said Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "I'm thrilled to welcome Les Waters back to Berkeley Rep (his production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice is high on my list of great nights in the theatre!), and the marriage of Les' extraordinary theatrical imagination with Chuck's delightful romp of a play will be a delightful way to return to producing. Les has assembled a wonderful company of actors and designers - many of whom are familiar favorites of our community, along with some new people I know our audiences will fall in love with."

Wintertime begins previews on Friday, November 12 and runs through Sunday, December 19. Tickets can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949. Press night will be on Wednesday, November 17.