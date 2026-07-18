Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Orpheum Theatre
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Book by Linda Woolverton
Music and Lyrics by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice
Directed by Matt West
ATG San Francisco
The juggernaut that is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast rolls into San Francisco to the delight of young girls in princess dresses. This production looks sensational with great lighting, scrim graphics, and plenty of scenic design. The orchestrations are superb as is the vocal ability of the ensemble, most notably Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle.
The timeless fairytale of evil spells, an unlikely romance, and love redeeming all wrongs is one of Disney’s prized properties winning both Tony and Academy Awards including the score and title song. Disney has gone all out of this first touring production in twenty-five years, and it’s a crowd pleaser. With beautiful Belle, the outcast who loves to read, the swaggering narcissistic brute Gaston, the misunderstood Beast and a collection of anthropomorphic household knickknacks, Beauty and the Beast has something for everyone.
What is doesn’t need are the bloated, interminably long dance numbers that are out of place and unnecessary. Do little kids understand a 1930’s style Busby Berkeley hoof? The show is solid enough without a half hour of added shmaltz.
Beauty and the Beast continues through August 9th. Tickets and information available at https://us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/
Photo credits: Matthew Murphy
|
The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
|
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Orpheum Theatre San Francisco (1/07-1/10)
|
Dream Hou$e
City Lights Theater Company (5/13-6/06)
|
Fences by August Wilson
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/28-8/28)
|
Mortified
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (8/13-8/13)
|
An Evening with a Mentalist: Jay Alexander's Mind Tricks Live
San Francisco Magic Theater (w/Jay Alexander) at the Marrakech (7/31-8/02)
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
|
Pearl Ong’s Night Driver
The Marsh Berkeley (7/11-8/08)
|
Beauty And The Beast
Orpheum Theatre (7/24-7/24)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.