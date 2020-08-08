AmiosWest and Perspective Theatre Company Present SHOTZSF: The Boredom Games 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

ShotzSF: The Boredom Games 2020, will be the 4th installment of virtual Shotz.

AmiosWest presents a Covid-Era "theatrical" experience on YouTube live via Zoom. Gathering great Bay Area artists and beyond (Canada and Los Angeles), ShotzSF: The Boredom Games 2020, will be the 4th installment of virtual Shotz.

The Virtual Process:

It's a beautiful bit of alchemy. The company has altered our process for virtual Shotz: They precast the plays, give the playwrights 3 themes and 7 days to write, then the directors meet with their casts to "stage" it over 7 days.

This month's ingredients:

Include 10 seconds of silence Someone must be overly accommodating Include the line "Would you rather _____ or _____?"

The company will be taking donations www.amioswest.org so that they can help some of their hard hit community members.

The event will be MC'd by Christian Haines & Melissa Ortiz

Writer Jenn Le Blanc (Everywhere!)

Director Suzanne Dean (AD of Little Fish Theater in LA)

Actors Aldo Billingslea (Everywhere!)

Annamarie MacLeod

Writer Sinjin JonesDirector Kevin Hammond (Stratford Shakes)Actors Norman GeeSkyler AdamsJennifer Bradford

Writer David GrahamDirector Armando McClain (Cal Shakes "Good Person of Szechwan")Actors Christian Haines (Marin Theater Co "Straight White Men")Maeron Yeshiwas

Writer Neiry RojoDirector Melissa OrtizActors Regina Morones (SF Shakes "As You Like It")Will Brown (AD of Perspective Theatre Co)

Writer Phil Wong (Cal Shakes "Good Person of Szechwan")Director Jomar Tagatac (Everywhere!)Actors Melissa Ortiz (Sf Shakes "King Lear")Laura Jane Bailey (Aurora "Mud Blue Sky")Jessica Risco

Writer Roberta D'AloisDirector Christian HainesActors Dorian Lockett (The voice of Lando Calrissian in all animated series)Conan MoatsRay Renati

