Acclaimed British Singer-Songwriter Graham Parker Comes To Montalvo

Recognizing captivating musical artistry from near and far, Montalvo Arts Center presents the acclaimed British singer-songwriter, Graham Parker, in its ongoing Carriage House Series.

After bursting onto the 1970s music scene in London, Parker created a Signature Sound across continents and airwaves that has earned him a reputation as one of the original and influential figures of rock 'n' roll. Since his early days with English rock band The Rumour, Parker has coupled a deeply rooted love of American R&B, country, and soul music, with the energy of punk. The Guardian paid tribute to his legacy, noting that "his band's spiky sound has echoed through artists from Elvis Costello to REM."

Graham Parker will perform 7:30pm, Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($44 Reserved, $49 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Best known as the lead vocalist of the British rock band The Rumour, East London native Graham Parker has won thousands of fans by fusing the liveliness of punk with American R&B, country, and soul music. Upon entering the American market, Parker altered his songwriting style for the album Stick to Me, warranting a Top 20 position on the UK Albums Chart and Top 200 in the United States. Not long after, The Rumour released its legendary album Squeezing Out Sparks, which earned a position on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," "Top 100 Albums From 1967-1987," and top 40 albums on American Billboard Charts. The band's sound reflected Parker's early influences which blend rock, ballads, and reggae-inspired numbers, forming the core of Parker's live shows. Following the disbanding of The Rumour, Parker discovered solo success as a top 100 artist with the releases of Another Grey Area, The Real Macaw, The Mona Lisa's Sister, Human Soul, and Struck by Lightning.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm)





