ANNIE Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts in January 2023

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's inaugural production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, by the late Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director), will take audience members back in time with Ebenezer Scrooge as he literally walks down memory lane.

November 17, 2022

Steinway Society – The Bay Area will present Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday, December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, Adès, Ravel, and Balakirev.