ANGEL & OPAL To Have World Premiere In San Francisco

Satan's Angel is coming home to San Francisco.

The new burlesque documentary film "Angel & Opal", starring Satan's Angel and Opal Dockery, will be having it's World Premiere on Saturday June 9th at the Sex Worker Film Festival in San Francisco, California. The film, directed by Jack Truman, is a 6 minute documentary short film about 2 burlesque legends talking about the golden days of burlesque.

"We're thrilled to be premiering this new film in San Francisco", stated Truman in press materials. "San Francisco is where Satan's Angel got her start. It's fitting that this short film, which is a tribute to her life, begins where she started her burlesque career".

ANGEL & OPAL is a 6 minute short documentary film about 2 burlesque legends talking about the burlesque days of yesterday. Satan's Angel (an LGBT burlesque legend) and Opal Dockery share memories from their dancing days in the 1960's and '70's. A hilarious, eye-opening, shocking underground short film, ANGEL & OPAL opens the audience's eyes to a lost era.

The June 9th World Premiere will be held at San Francisco's Roxie Theater.

A Dixie Films production, the short film is made by the real-life Mother/Son award-winning filmmaking team of Jack Truman and Opal Dockery. Their films have screened at over 400 film festivals to date. The team's latest film, the award-winning burlesque feature documentary film THE OLD STRIPPER, has screened at over 40 film festivals worldwide, and won top film honors at festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Des Moines, Kansas City and Seattle.

"Mother and I love Angel", stated Truman. "This short film is a tribute to her life".

More about the film can be found on the film's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/angelandopalshortfilm





