AMADEUS Pop-Up Screening Announced At The California Theatre

In September 1984, director Milos Forman and producer Saul Zaentz brought to life playwright Peter Shaffer's Amadeus, an inspired take on arguably the world's greatest composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The film is equal parts biography and myth creation, placing maestro Antonio Salieri as the wicked villain against Mozart, his childish pawn.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Academy Award winning film, Opera San José is bringing Amadeus to the big screen at the California Theatre for a one-time pop up showing.

The screening will be on Friday, August 9th at 7:30PM at the California Theatre, 345 S. 1st Street in downtown San José. Tickets are $5 each. For tickets, call the box office at (408) 437-4450 or visit OPERASJ.ORG.

Opera San José, performing at the beautiful California Theatre in downtown San José, is a professional, regional opera company that is unique in the United States. Maintaining a resident company of principal artists, Opera San José specializes in showcasing the finest young professional singers in the nation. In addition to mainstage performances, Opera San José maintains extensive educational programs in schools and in the community at large, and offers preview lectures and Introduction to Opera talks for all mainstage productions.





