A.C.T. Presents Filmed Reading Of Alice Childress's TROUBLE IN MIND

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will present a filmed reading of Alice Childress's brilliant comedy/drama Trouble in Mind now through Sunday, April 4, 2021. Directed by Awoye Timpo, Trouble in Mind is part of the A.C.T. Out Loud series, which features a series of enduring play readings by some of the greatest minds of generations past.

The two other productions that will be part of A.C.T. Out Loud are George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man (April 12-18, 2021), directed by 2020 SAG Award nominee, Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, and Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker (April 26-May 2, 2021), directed by Dawn Monique Williams. Tickets ($5-$50) for all readings are available now by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.

A.C.T.'s reading of Trouble in Mind features Emmy Award nominee David Harbour (Stranger Things, Suicide Squad), 2020 Drama Desk Award nominee (runboyrun/In Old Age) Patrice Johnson Chevannes, past Artistic Director of the Lorraine Hansberry Theater Steven Anthony Jones , veteran actor Dakin Matthews , and more. With an opening date set in 1957, Childress's masterpiece would have been the first play on Broadway to be written by a black woman. However, plans were scrapped after she refused to agree to producers' demands that she soften its core message. Funny, incisive, and poignant, this play-within-a-play is an unflinching examination of white fragility and liberalism in the theater industry. Roundabout Theatre Company will present the long-overdue Broadway debut of Trouble in Mind in Fall 2021.

In conjunction with the reading, A.C.T. will present a special, live discussion and Q&A on Alice Childress and Trouble in Mind on Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. Co-presented by San Francisco's Museum of African Diaspora (MoAD), the discussion will be moderated by San Francisco's new Director of Cultural Affairs Ralph Remington and will address why it has taken 66 years for this acclaimed work to have broader visibility and recognition in the national theater scene, and the unique hurdles of filming a play reading over Zoom, featuring a cast of actors on two continents. Guests include Trouble In Mind director Awoye Timpo , dramaturg and Childress scholar Arminda Thomas, and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon

"This is the third time in as many years that A.C.T. and MoAD have partnered," said A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon . "I am happy to be in close contact with our neighbor. We both value that the stories by Black artists, like Mfoniso Udofia (Her Portmanteau), Lydia R. Diamond (Toni Stone), and now Alice Childress (A Trouble in Mind) get heard-felt deeply and widely-and live in context."

"When museums and theatre work together, the impact of these stories are greater than what either can do alone," adds MoAD Executive Director Monetta White. "At MoAD we strive to be a hub of thought, art, and dialogues within the global Black art communities."

As part of A.C.T.'s Educational and Community Programs, over 1,000 Bay Area students and educators from throughout the Bay Area will be including the A.C.T. Out Loud series as part of their curriculum during the run. These tickets are presented free of charge to educators and still available for all three productions in the A.C.T. Out Loud series.

The creative team for Trouble in Mind includes (in alphabetical order) Jason Ardizzone-West (Production Designer), Beryl Baker (Video Designer & Editor), and Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg).