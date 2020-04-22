A.C.T Launches THIS IS JUST INTERMISSIONâ€”INTERACT AT HOME

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced This Is Just Intermission-InterACT at Home, an online initiative that aims to engage, enrich, and entertain patrons through a series of interactive events, activities, and innovative programming from the comfort and safety of their homes.



"An intermission is a pause in the main action, but nonetheless a part of one's theater experience," said A.C.T.'s Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. "It's a time to reflect on the great curtain line that ended the act, or project where a story might go. It's a time to stand up, read the program, chat with friends, get a drink, have a snack. With that in mind, A.C.T. wants to use this intermission to connect with audiences and communities, have some fun and make theater continue to matter."



Expanding on A.C.T.'s longstanding InterACT events and community engagement programming, This Is Just Intermission-InterACT at Home will give patrons an up-close, backstage look at the inner workings of theater, as well the opportunity to virtually engage with artists and other theatergoers, expand their imagination in new ways, and help build a better world through theater.



Upcoming offerings include:

Take 10-Fun interactive theater games for all ages from A.C.T.'s Manager of Community Programs Stephanie Wilborn. Take 10 minutes to let your imagination soar and laugh with friends and family. A new game every week.

Meads Reads-In this book club for plays, Director of Dramaturgy and New Work Joy Meads hosts a lively conversation about an irresistibly rich dramatic text. We will read the same play and then gather on Zoom to dig into its juicy layers of meaning. Each play will come with a suggestion for dinner from a local restaurant and/or a drink recipe from a local mixologist, and we will partner with small publishers, local booksellers, and individual playwrights to make scripts available, which will help sustain the invaluable ecosystem that makes our work possible. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's play, Gloria, is first with a scheduled meet up on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

Takes on a Scene-Artists provide commentary- their takes-on a specific scene from recent A.C.T. productions. Get a feel for the different points of view and the choices that go into bringing a script to life. First up: Lydia R. Diamond's play, Toni Stone, with director Pam MacKinnon, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and Composer Aaron Meicht.

A.C.T. will be announcing additional programming designed to keep patrons connected and engaged with the essential art of theater during this intermission. All details, scheduled activities, and information on This Is Just Intermission-InterACT at Home can be found at www.act-sf.org or by signing up for A.C.T.'s mailing list.





