A.C.T. Announces New Performance Dates and Casting for A.C.T. Out Loud Series
Associated artists include a mix of national and local talents including Catherine Castellanos, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Colman Domingo, Anthony Fusco and more.
Today, American Conservatory Theater announced new performance dates and initial casting information for A.C.T. Out Loud, a series of filmed play readings featuring enduring works by some of the greatest minds of generations past. These plays have the power to reach across time, speaking both to the age in which they were written and the ever-changing currents of today, and include works that have been long-celebrated as well as those that have not received the attention they are due. The three upcoming readings are: Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind, directed by Awoye Timpo (In Old Age at New York Theatre Workshop; The Homecoming Queen at Atlantic Theater Company); George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man, directed by 2020 SAG Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix; The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway, Fear The Walking Dead on AMC); and Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, directed by Dawn Monique Williams (Moon Man Walk at A.C.T.; The Merry Wives of Windsor at Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Tickets ($5-$50) are available now by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org."I am thrilled to get to hear these three great plays, and to see performers up close," says A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. "Readings always strip a play down to the essentials of language, story, and performance. Three visionary directors and A.C.T. bring together actors from around the Bay and the country to entertain, provoke, and investigate big themes of racism, power, agency, war, money, and marriage with Childress, Shaw, and Wilder standing the test of time and showing the way. We're happy after four days of rollicking and rigorous process to capture each play, alive with first impressions, big truth, and happy energy." "Our incredible artistic and production teams have worked tirelessly to bring to life a virtual stage where artists-separated by continents and time zones-could safely gather, making for a truly unique and memorable A.C.T. experience," adds A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein. "Audiences will get to see Dakin Matthews in his first A.C.T. production in almost 35 years, witness the A.C.T. debuts of artists such as David Harbour and Awoye Timpo, welcome Colman Domingo back to the San Francisco theater scene, and cheer lauded Bay Area artists such as Steven Anthony Jones, Anthony Fusco, Catherine Castellanos, and Dawn Monique Williams."
Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind
Directed by Awoye Timpo
March 29-April 4, 2021 - New On-Demand Performance Dates
March 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. PST - Opening Night Watch Party
George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man
Directed by Colman Domingo
April 12-18, 2021 - New On-Demand Performance Dates
April 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. PST - Opening Night Watch Party
Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker
Directed by Dawn Monique Williams
April 26-May 2, 2021 - On-Demand Performance Dates
April 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. PST - Opening Night Watch Party