ABC7/KGO-TV Releases Emotionally Charged Documentary 32 SECONDS: A DEADLY NIGHT IN ROME

In a one-hour abc7 Originals documentary, abc7 News investigative journalist Dan Noyes breaks dramatic new information in the murder of an Italian Carabinieri in Rome, allegedly committed by two young men from the Bay Area-Finnegan Elder, 20, and Gabriel Natale, 19.

On July 26, 2019, Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, a member of the famed Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police force, was stabbed to death in what Italian police claim was a "drug deal gone bad." Dan Noyes was the only local broadcast journalist on the ground at the crime scene in the heart of Rome. Now, after seven months of reporting, pouring over thousands of pages of reports, photos and surveillance camera images, Dan Noyes reveals exactly what happened that night. Was it really a drug deal gone wrong? Or just a horrible case of mistaken identity and self-defense?

Dan Noyes sat down for extensive interviews with the parents of the teens. Their words provide a rare glimpse into the lives of both families and reveal a series of tragic twists they believe led to the fateful night in Italy. The program also features exclusive and emotional new details from the accused teens as they sit in an Italian prison.

"I've stayed on the story since returning from Rome seven months ago, and can now reveal explosive new details and firsthand accounts of what happened," says abc7 News investigative journalist Dan Noyes. "The parents of both young men are breaking their silence and describing a phone call no parent wants to receive; their child went on vacation but wound up in prison overseas."



"32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome" will debut on Amazon Fire TV. It will also be available in its entirety on abc7news.com, the abc7 News app, the abc7 News Bay Area Youtube channel and Apple News.





