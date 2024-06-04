A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Murray & Peter will present A Drag Queen Christmas 10th Anniversary Tour—the longest-running drag tour in America—coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre on Tuesday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $35) go on sale starting on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Get ready for your favorite queens performing live on stage. We've got Winners, Fan Favorites, Legends, and Miss Congeniality, plus queens from Season 16 and All Stars 9. Hosted by Nina West, this year's incredible lineup features Sasha Colby, Roxxy Andrews, Crystal Methyd, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Plane Jane, Sopphira Cristal, and Jimbo The Drag Clown.



VIP and Meet & Greet tickets (6–7 p.m.) will be available and will include a meet-and-greet with the queens before the show on the main stage where guests can take pics and score autographs. Tour swag includes an official autographed tour poster plus a laminate with lanyard. Queens will autograph merchandise purchased at the venue during the meet-and-greet.

