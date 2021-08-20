A Concert Of Songs From SIDEWAYS: The Musical Will Be Performed at Buena Vista Winery

Buena Vista Winery will host a limited engagement of A CONCERT OF SONGS FROM Rex Pickett'S SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL, September 11 - 12.

Offering audiences a sneak peak of author Rex Pickett's hilarious new musical, these two alfresco concerts will take place on the grounds of the Winery's historic property in Sonoma with performances by four of Broadway's brightest new stars including Devin Archer (Miss Saigon), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos; Bright Star), Nicholas Edwards (Frozen; Last 5 Years) and Emily Goglia (Grease, Live!; STAGES).

American Express Card Members receive exclusive access to these concerts. Tickets start at $50, with VIP packages and experiences available at etix.com/ticket/v/21283/buena-vista-historical-winery.

Rex Pickett's acclaimed novel Sideways about a pair of friends on a road trip through California's wine country was adapted into an Oscar-winning feature film starring Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden-Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh. The film grossed over half a billion dollars, including DVD and streaming. "It's safe to say it grew into an enduring cult movie, and it changed the wine world forever," said Pickett.

In 2012, Pickett adapted his work into a stage production. It premiered in Santa Monica before transferring to La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego where it broke attendance records for a non-musical, becoming the theater's longest running play ever.

From novel to film to stage play, Sideways is now on the verge of its musical theater premiere with original music by Anthony Leigh Adams and book and lyrics by Pickett. Next month's concerts will debut 10 out of the 18 songs that form the musical, with Pickett serving as the evening's host and master of ceremonies.

"The two female lead roles have been greatly expanded, and the result is a more lushly romantic piece without sacrificing the bawdy comedy of the original movie that fans know so well," said Pickett.

A Concert of Songs is produced by entertainment veterans John Campbell and Pickett together with Executive Producer Jacob Langfelder. The events have received generous sponsorship from American Express, WineDirect and The Hitching Post.

All performances will follow state, county and public health guidelines. Proof of full vaccination within at least 14 days of the show or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of attendance is required. To learn more about health and safety regulations, please visit buenavistawinery.com.