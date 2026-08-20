Wesley Taylor, Pooya Mohseni and Michael Lepore Complete OH, MARY! Tour Cast

The full cast has been revealed for the 2026–27 National Tour of Oh, Mary!, beginning performances September 19, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut. Joining previously announced stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband” are Wesley Taylor as “Mary’s Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary’s Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.” The production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton and produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Beginning January 19, 2027, in Chicago, Ghee will assume the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln,” and John-Andrew Morrison will reprise his Broadway role as “Mary’s Husband” for the remainder of the announced tour. The company also includes Natalie Joy Johnson understudying the roles of “Mary Todd Lincoln” and “Mary’s Chaperone,” Mike Cefalo understudying “Mary’s Husband’s Assistant” and “Mary’s Teacher,” and Julius Thomas III understudying “Mary’s Husband” and “Mary’s Teacher.”

Written by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Tour Dates

Hartford

Venue: The Bushnell, Belding Theater

Dates: September 19–23, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

San Diego

Venue: San Diego Civic Theatre

Dates: September 29–October 4, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

Las Vegas

Venue: The Smith Center

Dates: October 6–11, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

San Francisco

Venue: Curran Theatre

Dates: October 13–November 1, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

Seattle

Venue: The Paramount Theatre

Dates: November 3–8, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

Los Angeles

Venue: Ahmanson Theatre

Dates: November 10–December 6, 2026

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

Boston

Venue: Emerson Colonial Theatre

Dates: December 21, 2026–January 3, 2027

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

St. Paul

Venue: Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Dates: January 6–17, 2027

Casting: Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary’s Husband”

Chicago

Venue: CIBC Theatre

Dates: January 19–February 7, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Washington, DC

Venue: The National Theatre

Dates: February 9–21, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Detroit

Venue: Fisher Theatre

Dates: February 23–28, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Philadelphia

Venue: Miller Theater

Dates: March 9–14, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Charlotte

Venue: Blumenthal Arts, Knight Theater

Dates: March 16–28, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Cleveland

Venue: Connor Palace

Dates: March 30–April 4, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Tampa

Venue: Straz Center

Dates: April 6–11, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

Houston

Venue: Hobby Center

Dates: April 27–May 9, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

West Palm Beach

Venue: Kravis Center

Dates: May 11–16, 2027

Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as “Mary Todd Lincoln”; John-Andrew Morrison as “Mary’s Husband”

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