42nd Street Moon Presents FUN HOME in April

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Company's next production, the first San Francisco-produced version of the five-time Tony AwardÂ® winning musical FUN HOME. FUN HOME is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, and features a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. 42nd Street Moon's production of FUN HOME will be directed by Tracy Ward and choreographed by Natalie Greene, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky.

FUN HOME will perform at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111) from April 21 - May 8, 2022 with an Opening Night on Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/fun-home.

"FUN HOME is one of the most important musicals of our generation, taking Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking and heartfelt graphic novel and lovingly adapting it to the stage," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "It is at turns beautiful, powerful, poignant, and sorrowful in its look at family, sexuality, and coming of age; and Jeanine Tesori, who had already proven herself one of Broadway's most versatile songwriters, gives us the best score of her career. We are honored and humbled to have some of the Bay Area's best talent bringing this show to life on our stage."

"Fun Home thrilled me from the first time I saw it... I'd never experienced anything like it in the theatre before," says FUN HOME director Tracy Ward. "To see my story onstage, to get all the references, to fully understand where the impulses of the character(s) came from, was something I'd never seen in my life as both a lesbian and a Director. When offered the chance to direct this production, it was an immediate YES!! But as Alison says, I had NO IDEA. Beyond the obvious connections, I saw my own family - the exact constellation - 2 boys and a girl, my father was also an artist... For me, this is a gift I get to both receive and now give - a dream come true for this Director."



A groundbreaking musical based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, FUN HOME explores Alison's life at three different ages, delving into her journey of discovering her sexuality, as well as her relationship with a hot-tempered father, with hidden secrets and desires all his own. 42nd Street Moon is proud to present the Bay Area regional premiere of this five-time Tony Award winning triumph, a refreshingly honest, wholly original story about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.



The cast of FUN HOME includes Rinabeth Apostol* as "Alison", Teresa Attridge* as "Med Alison", Jennifer Boesing* as "Helen", Rudy Guerrero* as "Man", Sophia Introna* as "Joan", Royal Mickens as "Christian", Keenan Moran as "John", Jaron Vesely* as "Bruce", McKenna Rose as "Small Alison".

In addition to Ward, Greene and Dobrusky, the creative and production team for FUN HOME includes Nick Ishimaru (Assistant Director), Phred Swain-Sugarman* (Stage Manager), Genevieve Pabon (Assistant Stage Manager), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Mark Mendelson (Set Designer) and Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

FUN TIME runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2021-2022 season will conclude with THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $76.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/2021-2022-season.

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity's common heart and champion characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.