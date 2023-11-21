Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Performances run December 9 and 10, 2023.
POPULAR
Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with holiday classics including A Christmas Festival of favorite carols, Cantabile Youth Singers joining the fun for a Home Alone Suite of John Williams Christmas songs, performances by New Ballet including Timothy Hankewich's Kickin' Kringle, special guests, audience sing-alongs, and the famous Silicon Valley version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas." This family-friendly program makes for an unforgettable holiday experience at the California Theatre.
And while downtown, visit Christmas in the Park and the Downtown Ice Rink just one block from the theater, and enjoy all the holiday fun San Jose has to offer.
Elena Sharkova, conductor
Symphony San Jose
Symphony San Jose Chorale
Cantabile Youth Singers
New Ballet
Videos
|BLUE DOOR
Aurora Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
|Harry Clarke
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (11/15-12/23)
|"Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers"
Center for New Music (1/20-1/20)
|Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
|The Legend of Georgia McBride
Lesher Center for the Arts (11/04-11/26)
|Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
|Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
|A Strange Loop
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (4/18-5/12)
|Forever Plaid
The Gateway Theatre (4/18-5/05)
|Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You