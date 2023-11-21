Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with holiday classics including A Christmas Festival of favorite carols, Cantabile Youth Singers joining the fun for a Home Alone Suite of John Williams Christmas songs, performances by New Ballet including Timothy Hankewich's Kickin' Kringle, special guests, audience sing-alongs, and the famous Silicon Valley version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas." This family-friendly program makes for an unforgettable holiday experience at the California Theatre.

And while downtown, visit Christmas in the Park and the Downtown Ice Rink just one block from the theater, and enjoy all the holiday fun San Jose has to offer.

ARTISTS

Elena Sharkova, conductor

Symphony San Jose

Symphony San Jose Chorale

Cantabile Youth Singers

New Ballet