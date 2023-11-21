Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Performances run December 9 and 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with holiday classics including A Christmas Festival of favorite carols, Cantabile Youth Singers joining the fun for a Home Alone Suite of John Williams Christmas songs, performances by New Ballet including Timothy Hankewich's Kickin' Kringle, special guests, audience sing-alongs, and the famous Silicon Valley version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas." This family-friendly program makes for an unforgettable holiday experience at the California Theatre.

And while downtown, visit Christmas in the Park and the Downtown Ice Rink just one block from the theater, and enjoy all the holiday fun San Jose has to offer.

 

ARTISTS

Elena Sharkova, conductor

Symphony San Jose

Symphony San Jose Chorale

Cantabile Youth Singers

New Ballet


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Z Space Announces The Launch Of A Comprehensive Feasibility Study, Funded By The Hellman F Photo
Z Space Announces The Launch Of A Comprehensive Feasibility Study, Funded By The Hellman Foundation

Z Space, one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works announced the launch of a comprehensive feasibility study, funded by The Hellman Foundation.

2
Silicon Valley Gay Mens Chorus to Present TOGETHER: A Queer Concert Extravaganza Photo
Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus to Present TOGETHER: A Queer Concert Extravaganza

Join Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus for their queer concert extravaganza, TOGETHER, featuring a diverse repertoire of holiday songs, including Broadway hits and world premieres.

3
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep Photo
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

What did our critic think of HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep? Would that we could all disassociate from our childhood traumas and morph into bold, confident self-creations. For young Philip Brugglestein life in rural South Bend Indiana is a nightmare of paternal abuse and anti-gay bullying. His escape is talking in a Cockney accent culled from British movies, and after the death of his parents Philip moves to NYC and re-creates himself as Harry Clarke, replete with a fake history as tour manager for Sade.

4
Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA Photo
Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with holiday classics including A Christmas Festival of favorite carols, Cantabile Youth Singers joining the fun for a Home Alone Suite of John Williams Christmas songs, and more.

