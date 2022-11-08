Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San José Chamber Orchestra Presents CELEBRATION Next Month

The performance is set for December 31.

Nov. 08, 2022  

San José Chamber Orchestra presents Celebration next month.

Glorious works to welcome the changing of the year with pianist Jon Nakamatsu and clarinetists Jon Manasse and (his son) Alec Manasse. Conductor Barbara Day Turner. Music by Chopin, Franz Krommer, Jessie Montgomery, Mozart, Prokofiev, George Gershwin and Michael Touchi.

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year's Eve.

Time: Curtain at 7:00pm.

Where: St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San Jose, 95125

The Program:

Serge Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes

Jessie Montgomery: Strum for string orchestra

W. A. Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet

Frederic Chopin: Romanze from Piano Concerto in e minor

Franz Krommer: Allegro from Concerto for two Clarinets, opus 35

George Gershwin: I Got Rhythm (arr. Michael Touchi)

Michael Touchi: Fantasia on Klezmer




