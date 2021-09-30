Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Write Out Loud Announces 4th Annual POEFEST

Guests will be hosted and guided by the mansion's staff, Walter Ritter, Rachael VanWormer and Pamela Brittain.

Sep. 30, 2021  

Write Out Loud is gearing up for the 4th Annual San Diego PoeFest, in performance from October 29th - 31st at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named "The Palace of the Arts" by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887.

TIX https://writeoutloudsd.com/poefest/ or or by calling 619-297-8953

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "We are beyond excited to partner with Friends of Villa Montezuma to share this newly designed literary experience AND this beautiful historic Victorian home with our patrons. A PoeFest Host will lead each group of 13 guests through three separate interactive experiences as they explore the mansion, culminating in an encounter with the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe."

Performances take place October 29th, 30th and 31st at 6pm, 7:30pm and 9pm. During the 75 minute experience, visitors will enjoy

