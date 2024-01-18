Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in San Diego!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alyssa Anne AustinALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Xavier J. BushURINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heather Megill - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Pamela Laurent - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Michael Amira - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Best Ensemble
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer EdwardsTARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lyndon PugedaJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Musical
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Evelyn Berry - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Sergio Morejon - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Best Play
SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wilson ChinTHE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Boomizad - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sage Taylor - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amira Temple - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Ovation Theatre



