Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in San Diego!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alyssa Anne Austin - ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Xavier J. Bush - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heather Megill - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Pamela Laurent - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Michael Amira - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group
Best Ensemble
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Edwards - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lyndon Pugeda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Musical
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Evelyn Berry - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Sergio Morejon - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group
Best Play
SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wilson Chin - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Boomizad - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sage Taylor - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amira Temple - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Ovation Theatre
