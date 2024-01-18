Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alyssa Anne Austin - ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Xavier J. Bush - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Megill - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Pamela Laurent - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Amira - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Best Ensemble

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Edwards - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lyndon Pugeda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Musical

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Evelyn Berry - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Sergio Morejon - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Best Play

SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wilson Chin - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. Thompson MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Boomizad - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sage Taylor - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amira Temple - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Ovation Theatre