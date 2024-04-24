Shakespeare in the Vines and Fine Arts Network Theater Company Present 3rd Annual THE BARD GOES TO BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare in the Vines and Fine Arts Network Theater Company present The Bard Goes to Broadway, 3rd Annual benefit cabaret!

The Bard Goes to Broadway is a night of classic Shakespeare scenes paired with Broadway Musical numbers that highlight the best of what the theater world has to offer. This fundraising event, benefiting these two partner theater arts companies, will be filled with music, monologues, and dancing of the greatest comedy and tragedy pairings.

Starting at 6pm with an elegant reception held in the courtyard, featuring hors d'oeuvres and silent auction items, all generously donated by businesses and patrons all the from Broadway to Temecula, and throughout the Inland Empire. The main Stage Entertainment will take place in the Old Town Temecula Community Theater at 7:30pm.

Shakespeare in the Vines and Fine Arts Network are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing cultural enrichment in the Temecula Valley through live performance art & arts education. All profits go directly towards helping each organization continue to provide accessible arts and arts education programs for youth and adults throughout Southwest Riverside County.

Ticket purchase ensures live performance art continues to thrive in the Temecula Valley. Ticket holders will receive one entry into an exclusive opportunity drawing for each theater ticket purchased.

Guests will enjoy food, fun and opportunities to win exclusive prizes such:

Tickets to The Old Globe, Lamb's Players, Pageant of the Masters, Huntington Library

Luxury resort stays

Spa treatments

Wine tasting and VIP tours

A playbill signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

and so much more!