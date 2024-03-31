Video: The Offspring Welcome Bob Rock to TIME TO RELAX WITH THE OFFSPRING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, have shared the ninth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring featuring multi-platinum award winning producer, engineer and musician, Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, Michael Bublé, The Offspring).

For this episode, The Offspring takes a break in between recording sessions with legendary producer Bob Rock to put him in front of the microphone. Bob and the band discuss Canadian punk rock, recording to tape back in the day and what the most important elements of an Offspring song are. Bob shares some epic tales from the studio with The Payolas, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi and Metallica. Blackball finds out that Bob has also worked with Mariah Carey.

Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason “Blackball” McLean (from “You've Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated”). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). The following episodes have featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L., Rob Trujillo of Metallica, Jason "Blackball" McLean, The Offspring original drummer, James Lilja and Adrian Young of No Doubt and DREAMCAR as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.

ABOUT OFFSPRING

The Offspring is an American band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Throughout their 38-year career, they have released ten studio albums. The Offspring is often credited—alongside fellow California bands Green Day and Rancid—for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.