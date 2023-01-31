Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Artists 4 Black Lives SD - A JUNETEENTH CABARET - The Clark Cabaret @ Diversionary Theatre



Runners-Up: Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - BLACK BOY JOY - Onstage Playhouse, Teatro San Diego - A MUSICAL WINTER WONDERLAND - Teatro San Diego, William BJ Robinson - PANDEMUSICAL DIARIES - Independent Artist

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Natalie Iscovich - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals



Runners-Up: Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Katie Banville - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company, Alyssa "Ajay" Junious - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rebecca Seiley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School



Runners-Up: Bones Jones & Emily Carter - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Janet Pitcher - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Erica Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater

Best Dance Production

Winner: DANCIN' - The Old Globe



Runners-Up: 42ND STREET - Young Actors Theater, BODY TALK - Teatro San Diego, TEATRO DANCE LAB - Teatro San Diego

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Nicole LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School



Runners-Up: J. Scott Lapp - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Christine a Cordova, Marc Caro-Wilcox - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actirs Theater, Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs and Julio Catano - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Kian Kline-Chilton - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Tyler Richards Hewes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse, James P. Darvas - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse, Delicia Turner-Sonenberg - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School



Runners-Up: WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Zach Blane - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals



Runners-Up: Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Jennifer Edwards - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage, Tabitha Weibe - RENT - Patio Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Heather Luck - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School



Runners-Up: Gerald Sternbach - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, William Ah Sing - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, Elan McMahan - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions

Best Musical

Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse



Runners-Up: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE MAD ONES - Wildsong Productions



Runners-Up: WITNESSES - California Center For The Arts- Escondido, THE DROPOUT: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Teatro San Diego, BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kyler Waitley - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse



Runners-Up: Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Austin Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Olivia Montgomery - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Jose Balistrieri - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse



Runners-Up: Rachel Cognata - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company, Kevin Phan - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater, SARA JANE NASH - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse

Best Play

Winner: PUFFS - Fenix Theatre Company



Runners-Up: BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse, CLUE - Coronado Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matthew Herman - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals



Runners-Up: Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, Erik Ramirez - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse), BARRON HENZEL/DENNIS FLOYD - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brianna Wing - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego



Runners-Up: Steve LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Jon Fredette - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Melanie Chen Cole - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shanyeyah White - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego



Runners-Up: Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Noah Harker-Reid - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Austyn Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Leo Ebanks - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Olivia Montgomery - HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS WONDERTHON - Steele Canyon High School, Dani Leandra - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater, Marcel Ferrin - REST - Onstage Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse



Runners-Up: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe, MARY POPPINS - Moonlight Youth Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Teatro San Diego



Runners-Up: Moonlight Stage Productions, CCAE Theatricals, Young Actors Theater