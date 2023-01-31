Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Artists 4 Black Lives SD - A JUNETEENTH CABARET - The Clark Cabaret @ Diversionary Theatre
Runners-Up: Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - BLACK BOY JOY - Onstage Playhouse, Teatro San Diego - A MUSICAL WINTER WONDERLAND - Teatro San Diego, William BJ Robinson - PANDEMUSICAL DIARIES - Independent Artist
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Natalie Iscovich - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals
Runners-Up: Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Katie Banville - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company, Alyssa "Ajay" Junious - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Rebecca Seiley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School
Runners-Up: Bones Jones & Emily Carter - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Janet Pitcher - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Erica Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater
Best Dance Production
Winner: DANCIN' - The Old Globe
Runners-Up: 42ND STREET - Young Actors Theater, BODY TALK - Teatro San Diego, TEATRO DANCE LAB - Teatro San Diego
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Nicole LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School
Runners-Up: J. Scott Lapp - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Christine a Cordova, Marc Caro-Wilcox - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actirs Theater, Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs and Julio Catano - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Kian Kline-Chilton - BLUE/ORANGE - Fenix Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Tyler Richards Hewes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse, James P. Darvas - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse, Delicia Turner-Sonenberg - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School
Runners-Up: WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Zach Blane - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals
Runners-Up: Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego, Jennifer Edwards - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage, Tabitha Weibe - RENT - Patio Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Heather Luck - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School
Runners-Up: Gerald Sternbach - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, William Ah Sing - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, Elan McMahan - RAGTIME - Moonlight Stage Productions
Best Musical
Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse
Runners-Up: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Young Actors Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: THE MAD ONES - Wildsong Productions
Runners-Up: WITNESSES - California Center For The Arts- Escondido, THE DROPOUT: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL - Teatro San Diego, BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kyler Waitley - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse
Runners-Up: Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Austin Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Olivia Montgomery - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Jose Balistrieri - BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse
Runners-Up: Rachel Cognata - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company, Kevin Phan - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater, SARA JANE NASH - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse
Best Play
Winner: PUFFS - Fenix Theatre Company
Runners-Up: BLUE PERIOD - Onstage Playhouse, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse, CLUE - Coronado Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Matthew Herman - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals
Runners-Up: Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego/Oceanside Theatre Company, Erik Ramirez - THE SECRET GARDEN - Wildsong Productions (OB Playhouse), BARRON HENZEL/DENNIS FLOYD - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Coronado Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Brianna Wing - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego
Runners-Up: Steve LaBella - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Jon Fredette - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals, Melanie Chen Cole - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Shanyeyah White - THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego
Runners-Up: Nicolette Mast - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Noah Harker-Reid - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, Austyn Myers - WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Leo Ebanks - MUD ROW - Cygnet Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Olivia Montgomery - HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS WONDERTHON - Steele Canyon High School, Dani Leandra - MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Compulsion Dance & Theater, Marcel Ferrin - REST - Onstage Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Coronado Playhouse
Runners-Up: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Steele Canyon High School, DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe, MARY POPPINS - Moonlight Youth Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Teatro San Diego
Runners-Up: Moonlight Stage Productions, CCAE Theatricals, Young Actors Theater