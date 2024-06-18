Video: Watch Bette Midler Promote Marc Shaiman's San Diego Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, Emmy, Grammy award-winning, and 7-time Oscar-nominated composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman will soon bring "An Evening with Marc Shaiman and His Music" to The Rady Shell on July 3rd. Following the premiere, the show will travel to venues across the country in 2025.

Celebrating a friendship and collaboration that spans nearly four decades—starting with their early days alongside the incomparable Bette Midler—Jenifer Lewis will grace the stage as a special guest. She is set to perform "I Know Where I've Been," a powerful number that brought audiences to their feet during her tenure in Shaiman's Broadway hit, "Hairspray."

Joining Marc and Jenifer are the San Diego Symphony's 80-piece orchestra, led by esteemed conductor Steven Reineke, and a 100-voice choir featuring talented students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and the Coronado School of the Arts. The concert will also feature performances by celebrated vocalists Rory Donovan, Elizabeth Stanley, and Shayna Steele as well as Tony Award-winning Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, who will also make a special appearance.

Check out an endorsement from Shaiman's friend, the great Bette Midler, below. "Please build a time machine and go tell 13 year old me - listening to 'Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy' 24/7 - that one day Bette Midler would promote his Symphony Show... and watch him faint," Shaiman wrote.

