Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sitzprobe Shared by Cygnet Theatre in San Diego

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the subject of a new video shared by Cygnet Theatre, capturing the production's sitzprobe, the traditional first rehearsal where the cast sings through the score alongside the orchestra. The footage offers an early glimpse of how the musical's songs will sound in the room before the show moves into full staging.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious high school senior whose life changes after a private letter is mistaken for a suicide note belonging to a classmate, setting off a chain of events that draws Evan into another family's grief. The musical features a book by Steven Levenson and a pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Cygnet Theatre's staging is set to run at The Joseph Clayes III Theater in San Diego, with the production directed by Blake McCarty and musical direction by Patrick Marion, according to Cygnet's previously announced cast and creative team for the show.

More details on the cast and creative team for Cygnet's production can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the announcement. The sitzprobe video gives audiences a preview of the musical's sound as the San Diego company prepares to bring the story to the stage.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a San Diego News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...