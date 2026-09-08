BEGIN AGAIN Extends for Additional Week at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe will present a one-week extension for the pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere musical Begin Again. The production will now play through Sunday, October 18, 2026, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets for the newly added performances go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Based on the Exclusive Media film written and directed by John Carney (Once, Sing Street), the new musical features music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train - Jerry Becker and Matt Musty (GRAMMY Awards for 'Drops of Jupiter,' 'Hey Soul Sister'); book by Jenna Clark Embrey (Literary Manager and Dramaturg at Lincoln Center Theater: The Lost Boys, Ragtime) and Molly Beach Murphy (The Alley Theatre's Cowboy Bob, At Arles); music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Broadway's Chess, Kinky Boots); choreography by David Neumann(Broadway's Hadestown, Swept Away); and direction by Lorin Latarro (Broadway's Waitress, Chess). Begin Again is produced by special arrangement with Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer.

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

Latarro directs a cast of 19. The principal cast for Begin Again includes Emma Busse as Gretta, Patrick Heusinger as Dan, Charlotte MacLeod as Violet, Kevin William Paul as Max, Adrienne Walker as Miriam, Nik Walker as Saul, and Casey Whyland as Stevie.

The Begin Again ensemble includes Matt Cusack, Logan Farine, John Krause, Kate Louissaint, Ana Marcu, Kelly McIntyre, Eric Shawn, and Erica Swindell.

Swings for Begin Again are Eileen Doan, Karina Gallagher, Jack Gerhard, and Caleb Hartsfield.

In addition to Carney, Monahan, Train (Becker and Musty), Embrey, Murphy, Usifer, Neumann, and Latarro, the creative team for Begin Again includes music direction by Matt Deitchman; scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Linda Cho; lighting design by Amanda Zieve; sound design by John Shivers; projection design by David Bengali; illusions by Skylar Fox; wig and hair design by Alberto Alvarado; casting by Carnahan Casting, Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser; and production stage management by Bonnie Panson.

The film Begin Again premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013, earning widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story and infectious music. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Begin Again received an Academy Award nomination and captivated audiences around the world with its uplifting celebration of creativity. Critics hailed the film as a love letter to both music and New York City.

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