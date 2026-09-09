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Cast and Creatives Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at The Old Globe

The limited engagement will play ten performances only from October 31 through November 8, 2026 in The Old Globe's Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

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Cast and Creatives Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at The Old Globe

The Old Globe will present Romeo and Juliet, its final Shakespeare production of the year performed by students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Directed by Kat Yen (La Jolla Playhouse's All the Men Who've Frightened Me, Atlantic Theater Company's Heart Strings), the limited engagement will play ten performances only from October 31 through November 8, 2026 in The Old Globe's Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale for Globe subscribers, donors, and University of San Diego students, staff, and faculty, and will go on sale for the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

The streets of Verona are dangerous due to the ancient strife between the Capulets and the Montagues. From this enmity grows an innocent, pure love between two young people that can solve the rift between the two households. Shakespeare's great play is a story of love, friendship, detestation, family, and what happens when we don't listen to our youth and hold onto our differences.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed by the M.F.A. students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. The cast of 14 features, in alphabetical order by last name, Charlie Alguera, Sasha Aronson, Juliette Cacciatore, Mary Chieffo, Ethan Fox, Fredy Gomez Cruz, Michael Gould, Kristina Hinako, Max Lorn-Krause, Taji Mayberry, Sydney Miles, Divine Ntomchukwu, Kayce Wilson, and Alexis Van Eyken.

In addition to director Kat Yen, the creative team includes Nicholas Ponting (Scenic Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Taylor Olson (Lighting Design), Caleb Foley (Sound Design), Jesse Marchese (Text and Dramaturgy), Nathan C. Crocker (Voice and Speech), Kandace Crystal (Intimacy Director), Manny Brown (Fight Director), Danielle Dudley (Production Stage Manager), and Lisa Fang (Assistant Stage Manager).

Romeo and Juliet will play in The Old Globe's Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park from October 31 through November 8, 2026 for ten performances only.

Cast and Creatives Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at The Old Globe Image

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