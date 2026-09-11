MACBETH to Tour San Diego and Tijuana with Globe for All

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The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for the 2026 Globe for All Tour of Macbeth. Now in its 12th year, this free community touring program will bring professional theatre to economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico. This year's production is directed by Marcela Lorca (The Old Globe's Stir, Globe for All's Julius Caesar) and features a company of nine actors. The four-week tour runs Tuesday, October 27 through Saturday, November 21, 2026. A full list of venues, dates, and times appears below.

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's most gripping and beloved plays. Driven by a mysterious prophecy and the fierce ambition of his wife, the noble warrior Macbeth seizes the crown of Scotland in his daring quest for glory. What follows is one of the greatest thrill-rides in world drama, as a marriage and a kingdom are shaken to their core by the forces of desire and destiny. Shakespeare's electrifying tale of power and consequence brims with witches, omens, and restless spirits—making it a nail-biting theatrical experience.

“There are few plays that draw audiences into mystery like Macbeth,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “The intersections between the supernatural and the human, the timeless questions of fate and free will, and the struggle with our own ambition make this one of Shakespeare's most theatrical works. This production promises an unforgettable experience you won't want to miss.”

Macbeth features recent graduates of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre program Conner Keef in the title role, Stephanie Hinck as Lady Macbeth, Lance D. Bush as Macduff, Witch; Trevor Butler as Malcolm; Madi Goff as Banquo, Seyton; and Susane Lee as Donalbain. Rounding up the cast are local San Diego actors Alejandra Villanueva as Ross, and Maya Sofia Enciso as Lennox, Witch.

Understudies for Macbeth are Mikaela Macias and Gerardo Navarro.

In addition to director Marcela Lorca, the creative team includes Audrey Casteris (Scenic and Props Design), Danita Lee (Costume Design), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), and Evelyn G. Myers (Production Stage Manager).

Community partners will enjoy this unique Shakespearean experience presented at non-traditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. The tour kicks off on October 27 and runs for four weeks only through November 21, 2026. A full list of venues, dates, and times is below.

Performance Dates

Tuesday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m.: Wilson Middle School

Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m.: Lemon Grove Academy Middle School

Tuesday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m.: Lincoln High School

Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m. CECUT (Tijuana Cultural Center)

Friday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m.: San Diego State University

Saturday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m.: Oceanside Public Library

Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m.: Oceanside Public Library

Monday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.: Casa Familiar / San Ysidro Civic Center

Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m.: Coronado Public Library

Friday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Jackie Robinson YMCA

Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m.: San Diego Central Library

Saturday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m.: Normal Heights United Church

Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m.: The San Diego LGBT Community Center

Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m.: Montgomery High School

Thursday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m.: El Cajon Library

Thursday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m.: Creative Performing and Media Arts (CPMA)

Friday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m.: City Heights Performance Annex

Reservations for the free public performances are not required. Walk-ins are welcome and can very often be accommodated. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be one low-cost performance: Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m.: The Old Globe's House of Charm in Balboa Park

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