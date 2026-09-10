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Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Cygnet Theatre Featured on FOX5

Director and cast member speak to local television about staging the Tony-winning musical.

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Cygnet Theatre landed a segment on FOX5 News promoting its upcoming production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, with director Blake McCarty and actor Aiden Meyndert sitting down to discuss the show ahead of its opening. The television appearance gives the San Diego company another platform to introduce audiences to the musical before performances begin.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious high school senior whose life is upended when a private letter he wrote to himself is mistaken for a suicide note belonging to a classmate, setting off a chain of events that reshapes his relationships with his mother and his classmate's grieving family. The musical features a book by Steven Levenson and a pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and has collected six Tony Awards along with a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Cygnet Theatre's production is directed by McCarty, with performances set to begin September 9 at The Joseph Clayes III Theater in San Diego. The FOX5 segment offers a preview of how the creative team is approaching the material as the show heads into its run.

The news appearance follows other behind-the-scenes glimpses Cygnet has shared from the production. In a sitzprobe video posted by the theatre, the cast sang through the score alongside the orchestra for the first time, offering an early sense of how the songs would sound heading into full staging.

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Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sitzprobe Shared by Cygnet Theatre in San Diego
Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sitzprobe Shared by Cygnet Theatre in San Diego
9/5/2026
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