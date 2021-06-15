VIDEO: Eastlake Dance Company Performs Dance At The Gym Suite From WEST SIDE STORY

Students of East Lake High School perform original choreography by Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Resilient to the conditions set forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students excelled in adapting and performing exceptionally quickly. Remarkably, the students learned all of the choreography in 4 zoom sessions and one in-person rehearsal.

This excerpt of West Side Story involves three sections in the "Dance At The Gym: Blues, Mambo and Pas de deux."

This collaboration was made possible by Eastlake dance director Kristy Greenway-August, Teatro San Diego and the Sweetwater Union High School District - Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA).

Music: "Dance at the Gym: Blues - Mambo - Pas De Deux" Leonard Bernstein

Choreography: Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro

Remount: Jill Gittleman and Julio Catano-Yee

Video: Steve Suslik

Watch below! www.teatrosandiego.org