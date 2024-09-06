News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tyler Tafolla to Present Muppet Tribute Concert MOVIN' RIGHT ALONG at the City Heights Performance Annex

Featuring Jordan Brownlee, Shaun Conde, and others.

Your favorite sensational, Muppetational performers & puppeteers are back to play the music & light the lights once again! Come join Musical Theatre Composer & Performer Tyler Tafolla and the gang as they celebrate the music, laughs and work of Jim Henson.

In this one night only concert, you'll hear those classic songs you know & love from The Muppets, Sesame Street, Labyrinth and many more! It will be a night of music, laughter, hysteria and of course, puppets! An evening you won't forget!

Featuring performances from Jordan Brownlee, Shaun Conde, Cameron Blankenship & Gio Aparicio. Guests are encouraged to come in as colorful and as Muppet-y attire as you would like! Heck, bring your own puppet if you'd like! It's gonna be a night you don't want to miss! See you there!

Tickets are free and available now: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/scottrobbinsandthetravelingshow/movin-right-along-november-2024

This performance will take place on Saturday November 9th from 8-9:30pm at the City Heights Performance Annex. Tickets are FREE but they are accepting donations which you can send to their Venmo: @Tafolla-Productions



