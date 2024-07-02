Trinity Theatre Company Presents 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trinity Theatre Company will continue their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition, directed by Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, with Musical Direction by Michael Anthony. Music and Lyrics are by Ryan Scott Oliver, based on the Photographs by Matthew Murphy. Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver with additional Percussion arrangements are by Jeremy Yaddaw. Additional Guitar arrangements are by Matt Hinkley.

The production runs from August 9th - 25th at Trinity Theatre at the Mission Valley Mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego 92108. To learn more or purchase tickets https://trinityttc.org/current-productions/.

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “I've always been fascinated by the origin of stories. What inspires the stories we share - why do we tell them - how do they land with others? At Trinity Theatre, we continue to look for ways to explore the nature of storytelling. 35MM: A Musical Exhibition offers us the unique opportunity to explore music and story that unfolds as inspired by the photographic images of Matthew Murphy. His 16 images, which range dramatically in content and form, each tell a story. I look forward to interpreting these images on stage through the voices of our talented performers.”

35MM: A Musical Exhibition

A picture is worth 1,000 words — what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre… This intricately woven collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern American musical can be.

Helmed by Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd who directs the piece, the talented San Diego cast includes Mia Dawson, Jaq Quisido, Ethan Cruz, Connor Boyd, Phoenix Velona and Chloe Grace Cruz.

Performances take place at Trinity Theatre Company's space in the Mission Valley Mall at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego, CA 92108.

Sean Boyd (Director) is the co-founder and Artistic Director / CEO of Trinity Theatre Company. Since its inception in 2012, he has overseen the development of its Arts Education, Grown Up Stage, and Special Event programming. He is an Associate Member of the SDC, and has directed shows including Lovers (2012), The Laramie Project (2013, 2016), Maple and Vine (2017), The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (2018), and Fuddy Meers (2019). He is also a member of the EMC program, and has performed in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (2013, 2015, and 2019), Drinking Habits (2014, 2016), Red (2015), and The Nerd (2019). He holds a BA in Theatre Arts from San Diego State University, and his Master's in Teaching. In addition to his work with Trinity Theatre, he has worked as an actor, director, and stage manager for theatres in San Diego including Cygnet Theatre and North Coast Repertory. He has also worked as an Arts Education Administrator for the La Mesa – Spring Valley School District, and the Salvation Army – Joan Kroc Center.

About Trinity Theatre Company

Helmed by Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, Trinity Theatre Company (TTC) renders productions of great societal value in hopes of unifying friends, family, and community. TTC believes all individuals wishing to participate in the performing arts should have a venue in which they inspire and are inspired. Our shows merge the talents of seasoned performers as well as spirited newcomers, jointly engaged in both performance and technical aspects of theatre. www.trinityttc.org.

