The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Sonnets for an Old Century, written by José Rivera and directed by Kym Pappas.

Sonnets for an Old Century will runs June 5, 7, and 8 at 7:30pm, and June 8 at 2:00 PM. Performances are at the Arthur Wagner Theatre in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Theatre District on UC San Diego's campus: 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, CA. For information about parking, please see the website.

Tickets are $20 for regular performances. Subscriptions and group rates are available. Student tickets are $10 for regular performances. Faculty, staff, alumni and senior citizens discounts available as well. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (858) 534-4574.

The ensemble features Liberty Romanik, Helena Lopez, Hanah Folk, Juliana Scheding, Kirstiana Rosas, Vanessa Fitzpatrick, Benjamin McLaren, Christina Duncanson, Ceres Trinh, Angelynne Pawaan, Stephanie Russo, Jolie Andersen, Chloris Li, Alana Burgess, Alejandro Carrera, Sim Singh, Isabele De-Lima-Vargas-Simoe, and Joshua Kim

The creative team includes Kym Pappas (Director), Eugenie Jaun (Scenic Designer), Michael Romero (Costume Designer), Hyunjung Park [Hazel] (Lighting Designer), Charles Glaudini (Sound Designer), Jenna Nimri (Assistant Director), Rosanna Wong (Production Stage Manager), Kara Reynolds (Assistant Costume Designer), Zif Ye (Assistant Costume Designer), Jessica Cisneros-Mendoza (Asstistant Stage Manager), Yu Pan [Shadow] (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jesse Sanchez-Villegas (Production Assistant).





