The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY

Jun. 4, 2019  

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Sonnets for an Old Century, written by José Rivera and directed by Kym Pappas.

Sonnets for an Old Century will runs June 5, 7, and 8 at 7:30pm, and June 8 at 2:00 PM. Performances are at the Arthur Wagner Theatre in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Theatre District on UC San Diego's campus: 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, CA. For information about parking, please see the website.

Tickets are $20 for regular performances. Subscriptions and group rates are available. Student tickets are $10 for regular performances. Faculty, staff, alumni and senior citizens discounts available as well. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (858) 534-4574.

The ensemble features Liberty Romanik, Helena Lopez, Hanah Folk, Juliana Scheding, Kirstiana Rosas, Vanessa Fitzpatrick, Benjamin McLaren, Christina Duncanson, Ceres Trinh, Angelynne Pawaan, Stephanie Russo, Jolie Andersen, Chloris Li, Alana Burgess, Alejandro Carrera, Sim Singh, Isabele De-Lima-Vargas-Simoe, and Joshua Kim

The creative team includes Kym Pappas (Director), Eugenie Jaun (Scenic Designer), Michael Romero (Costume Designer), Hyunjung Park [Hazel] (Lighting Designer), Charles Glaudini (Sound Designer), Jenna Nimri (Assistant Director), Rosanna Wong (Production Stage Manager), Kara Reynolds (Assistant Costume Designer), Zif Ye (Assistant Costume Designer), Jessica Cisneros-Mendoza (Asstistant Stage Manager), Yu Pan [Shadow] (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jesse Sanchez-Villegas (Production Assistant).



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY
  • Bianca Norwood, Taylor Iman Jones Cast in The Old Globe's THE TALE OF DESPEREAUX
  • Diversionary Announces 34th Season
  • Winners Announced For The BroadwaySD Awards
  • Photo Flash: Scripps Ranch Theatre Presents MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM
  • La Jolla Playhouse Presents PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup