The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Man In Love by Christina Anderson and directed by Stephen Buescher.

Midwestern Metropolis during the Great Depression is severely segregated. If you're from 'The Spread' you are trying to survive another eviction notice, soup line, or night on the street. If you're from the segregated Black area called 'The Zoo' you are literally fighting for your life. The bodies of Black women are turning up dead all over the city. It's not even safe to stay inside. Christina Anderson's play Man in Love is about race, love, and terror, all living side by side.

The preview for Man In Love will be November 18 at 7:30 pm. The show runs November 20, 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30 pm.

All shows take place at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Tickets are $20 for regular performances. Subscriptions and group rates are available. Student tickets are $10 for regular performances. Faculty, staff, alumni and senior citizens discounts available as well. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (858) 534-4574.

The cast features Xavier Clark (Paul Pare Jr.), Assata (Darlynn), Rebecca Futterman (Bernice), Cody Sloan (Walker), Roberto Perez-Kempton (Leigh), Mary Rose Branick (Hazel), Olivia Jewel (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Sashank Kanchustambam (Ensemble), Christine Atieno (Ensemble), Megan Cox (Ensemble), Clarence Lightfoot (Ensemble), Sean Putzier (Ensemble), Khai Williams (Ensemble), Vanessa Flores (Ensemble), Jamila Francisco (Ensemble), Jillian Stern (Ensemble), Madelyn Astaunda (Ensemble), Jonathan Fong (Ensemble), and Ashley Shilts (Ensemble).

The production staff includes Stephen Buescher (Director), Austin Harper (Choreographer), Samuel Keamy-Minor (Scenic Designer), Dodi Vincze (Costume Designer), Lindsay Stevens (Lighting Designer), MaeAnn Ross (Sound Designer), Maddie Mae Williams (Dramaturg), Zev Steinrock (Violence & Intimacy Director), Eva Barnes (Vocal Coach), Ursula Meyer (Vocal Coach), Olivia Jewel (Assistant Choreographer), Elizabeth Barrett (Assistant Scenic Designer), Eui-Hyun Song (Assistant Costume Designer), Stewart Blackwood (Assistant Sound Designer), Harrison Foster (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nicholas Lambros Smith (Production Stage Manager), Andrew Gutierrez (Assistant Stage Manager), Allison Bailey (Assistant Stage Manager), Jake Bradford (Production Assistant), and Amelia Llamas (Production Assistant).

About the playwright:

Christina Anderson is an American playwright and educator whose work has received several honors and awards, including two Playwrights of New York (PONYs) nominations as well as the Lorraine Hansberry Award. She currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Playwriting at Purchase College, and is the interim Head of Playwriting at Brown University.

About the director:

Professor Stephen Buescher is an actor, director, and teaching artist who has designed and led movement training curriculum for various master's programs including Brown University/Trinity Repertory Consortium and the American Conservatory Theater. He has also taught physical theater in the master's programs at the Yale School of Drama, University of Missouri Kansas City, and the University of Connecticut. He has choreographed Hamlet, A Thousand Splendid Suns, Orphan of Zhao, Stuck Elevator, Monstress, Let There Be Love, and Underneath the Lintel at the American Conservatory Theater; The Imaginary Invalid at the Old Globe Theater (Fiasco); A Midsummer Night's Dream and Private Lives at Long Wharf Theater; A Christmas Carol at Trinity Repertory Company; Love's Labour's Lost at Shakespeare Santa Cruz; Blues for an Alabama Sky at the Lorraine Hansberry Theater; and Black Maria at The Providence Black Repertory Theater. He has directed numerous productions in the MFA Conservatory including The Bacchae Communion Rite, The Taming of the Shrew, Romeo and Juliet, Galileo, The House of Bernarda Alba (Moscow Art Theater), Hotel Paradiso, Black Orpheus, and Crazy for the Country. Professor Buescher has been a long time company member with Dell' Arte International where he has performed both nationally and internationally. International Festivals include the International Small Scene Theater Festival (Croatia), The Festival of New Adaptations (Hungary), and The Festival International de Teatro Caribe (Colombia). He has also performed with the National Theater of Greece, Oktana Dance, and Tanz Theater Heidelberg. Nationally he has performed with Dell' Arte International, American Conservatory Theater, Smith Wymore Disappearing Acts, Scott Wells and Dancers, Shotgun Players, and Deborah Slater Dance. He is a first round recipient of TCG's New Generations Grant, a member of SDC, and the Network of Ensemble Theaters. Professor Buescher is a graduate of the Dell' Arte International School of Physical Theater and California Institute of the Arts





