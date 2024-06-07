The Old Globe to Present H6: The Experience Featuring Events, Workshops & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe will present H6: The Experience, featuring a variety of informative and interactive events and workshops, including Every Way Complete, an installation on the Globe’s Copley Plaza showcasing nearly 90 years of Shakespeare in Balboa Park. H6: The Experience is centered around this year’s Summer Shakespeare Festival production, Henry 6, a world premiere adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts I, II, and III, adapted and directed by Barry Edelstein. Henry 6 takes place under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Performances for One: Flowers and France run June 30 – September 14, 2024, with the opening on Friday, July 19, and for Two: Riot and Reckoning run July 9 – September 15, 2024, with the opening on Saturday, July 20.



Edelstein, together with his Globe artistic team and the theatre’s renowned Arts Engagement Department, has incorporated a rich community component into Henry 6. The milestone production, which marks the theatre’s completion of all the plays in Bard’s canon, features contributions from nearly 1,000 San Diegans, from acting in filmed crowd scenes integrated into the show’s action and live walk-on roles every night, to designing props and set pieces that will be seen onstage, to making recorded sound effects and singing choral material in the musical score.

“Our Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein had a vision that would radically include San Diegans in the making of Henry 6. Producing this show not only completes the canon for The Old Globe but also celebrates the decades of work we have done in the community using Shakespearean text as a creative catalyst and a means to bring communities together,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “With Barry’s vision as our guidepost, our creative team locked arms with our community, and every designer on the project was provided the awesome privilege to host three workshops with community members and partner organizations. These workshops have served as inspiration for each designer on an element of the design that will then be fabricated and represented in the world of the show. Some of these workshops served as an inclusive activation of community members themselves being a part of the onstage action. The work has been innovative, expansive, and for many people, it has been transformational. We have created something greater than a show. It’s now H6: The Experience!”

H6: THE EXPERIENCE SCHEDULE



June 7

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.; and June 14 and 21, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

H6 Workshop: Open Rehearsal

The Old Globe is holding the rehearsal door open for San Diegans to join the theatre for a rare experience: to view a rehearsal of the upcoming production of Henry 6. Attendees can meet the director, Barry Edelstein, and watch him and the cast of 30 actors in rehearsal. This is an exciting way to witness the process and effort that go into making a successful production.

June 15

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

H6 Workshop: Make Some Noise

Hattox Hall

Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center

Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Join the Globe in creating the original soundscape featured in Henry 6. The theatre seeks singers and sound makers from all over San Diego to join the Globe at this free event, where participants will meet the Henry 6 sound design team and make some noise with other singers, choirs, and vocalizers. Composer Julián Mesri, who wrote original music for Henry 6, will facilitate the workshop.



June 17

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

H6 Workshop: Sound Design

Hattox Hall

Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center

Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Join Henry 6 sound designer Melanie Chen Cole as she leads participants through a workshop about how to properly amplify sound. Learn how to use microphones and other systems to get the most out of a production’s performers. This workshop is highly recommended for teachers or local students interested in learning about sound.



June 24

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

H6 Workshop: Choreography

Hattox Hall

Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center

Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Move and dance with the Globe as Henry 6 choreographer Chelsey Arce leads an exciting movement-based workshop that will let participants experience the world of movement in Henry 6. Through the lens of movement this workshop will show how Arce is shaping the thrilling world of Henry 6. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a willingness to move and sweat!



June 30 – September 15

Every Way Complete

An installation on the Globe’s Copley Plaza

When audience members come to see Henry 6, they will experience firsthand theatre that lives beyond the stage. The Globe’s Copley Plaza will come alive with a beautiful installation celebrating nearly 90 years of Shakespeare in Balboa Park. This exhibit will also tell the groundbreaking story of the community’s involvement in the production of Henry 6 and will feature a grand living community art piece entitled Golden Circuit that echoes the plot of the story, all inspired by the scenic and costume design of the show. Audience members who attend Henry 6will have the opportunity to walk through the exhibit, learn about our production history and community engagement work, and participate in the making of a living art project. Participants will choose to represent either the House of York or the House of Lancaster, and based on their decision make their own red or white roses that will then be placed upon a larger-than-life-sized crown. This opportunity will be available for the entire run of the show and will be an exciting way for audiences to actively engage with the world of the show and be a part of San Diego theatre history.



July 16

7:00 p.m.

Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar

The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminars provide patrons with an opportunity to closely connect with The Old Globe’s productions both onstage and backstage. Artists engage patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas to enhance the theatregoing experience. The Insights Seminar takes place one hour before curtain. Free; no reservations necessary.



July 18

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

H6 Workshop: Fight Call on the Plaza

Globe's outdoor Copley Plaza

Join Henry 6 fight choreographer Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum and members of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program as they lead a fight sequence that comes straight from Henry 6. Participants will watch the students perform and then pair up with scene partners to try their hand at this very exciting fight sequence.



July 24, and August 7 and 20

Post-Show Forum for One: Flowers and France

Post-Show Forums are a chance to join an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. The forum is held immediately after the performance of One: Flowers and France. Free; no reservations necessary.



July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, and September 7 and 14

6:30 p.m.

Saturday Salon Speakers

The series of salons features renowned scholars and authors, including:

Dr. Sonia Desai | July 27 – Hattox Hall

A discussion about Shakespeare's history plays with The Old Globe Literary Associate Dr. Sonia Desai.



Adena Varner and Soroya Rowley | August 3 – Hattox Hall

A conversation with The Old Globe Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner and Arts Engagement Programs Associate Soroya Rowley about the community involvement in creating the world of Henry 6. This salon will be moderated by The Old Globe Director of New Plays and Dramaturgy Danielle Mages Amato.



Dr. Jeff Wilson | August 24 – Hattox Hall

A discussion about the connections between HBO’s popular series “Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s Henry VI plays.



Dr. James Shapiro In Conversation with Barry Edelstein, supported by the Fuson Family | August 31 – Hattox Hall

A conversation with Henry 6 adapter and director Barry Edelstein.



Dr. Katherine Williams | September 7 – Hattox Hall

A discussion about disability representation in Shakespeare’s plays, both in the Renaissance and onstage today.



Dr. Ayanna Thompson In Conversation with Barry Edelstein, supported by the Fuson Family | September 14 – Location TBD

A conversation with Henry 6 adapter and director Barry Edelstein.

Additional Saturday Salon Speakers will be announced at a later date.



July 31, and August 14 and 27

Post-Show Forum for Two: Riot and Reckoning

Post-Show Forums are a chance to join an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. The forum is held immediately after the performance of Two: Riot and Reckoning. Free; no reservations necessary. For up-to-date information on Henry 6 arts engagement activities, please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/artsengagement.

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II

