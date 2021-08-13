The Old Globe Announces One-Week Extension of HAIR

Just two days before the opening performance of the American tribal love-rock musical Hair and amid strong demand in tickets, The Old Globe announced a one-week extension of the show due to popular demand. Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things) directs a cast of 16. The award-winning musical features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. Performances play now through October 3, 2021, with the official opening on Sunday, August 15, at The Old Globe's outdoor venue, the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Tickets for the extension are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

"The Globe's return to full production with Hair fills me with pride and happiness," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "As we thought about the right show for this moment, Hair, which we'd planned for our indoor theatre in 2020, seemed perfect. What could the world use more right now than a group of passionate young people, gathered in a spirit of 'harmony and understanding,' singing out for the sun to shine in? At its core, Hair is about optimism. Its characters share a vision of an America that's more peaceful, just, and inclusive. In this production, staged under the stars in our beautiful outdoor venue, that vision is in the hands of immensely talented artists whose gifts herald a period of recovery and return. The Globe is back, and I'm deeply moved and very delighted to share our work again, at long last, with San Diego."



In addition to Vásquez, the creative team for the Globe's production of Hair includes choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Resident Artist David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Ken Travis, music direction by Angela Steiner, additional arrangements by Sinai Tabak, casting by Howie Cherpakov, CSA, and production stage management by Moira Gleason.



Hair features Alex Joseph Grayson as Hud, Tyler Hardwick as Claude, Storm Lever as Sheila, Angel Lozada as Woof, Jaygee Macapugay as Jeanie, Andrew Polec as Berger, Bailey Day Sonner as Crissy, Nyla Sostre as Dionne, Leo Ebanks as Ensemble, Luke H. Jacobs as Ensemble, Patricia Jewel as Ensemble, Delaney Love as Ensemble, Alfie Parker, Jr. as Ensemble, Christopher M. Ramirez as Ensemble, Bethany Slomka as Ensemble, and Justine Vasquez as Ensemble. The cast of 16 will perform iconic hits from the Grammy Award-winning musical such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song, "Hair." Swings for Hair include Nicolette Burton and Kevin Hafso Koppman.



The nearly 55-year-old musical originally premiered on October 17, 1967 at Off Broadway's The Public Theater and had a subsequent run at the Cheetah nightclub from December 1967 through January 1968. Hair later moved to Broadway's Biltmore Theatre and opened on April 29, 1968. A Broadway revival opened on March 31, 2009 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and received the 2009 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.



Hair will play in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances play through October 3, 2021, with the official opening on Sunday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the extension performances are now on sale. Tickets will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets prices start at $37.00. Hair is for mature audiences and contains brief nudity. For a full performance schedule and additional information about Hair, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org. Hair is supported by production sponsors Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, Nikki and Ben Clay, Karen and Donald Cohn, Elaine and Dave Darwin, Silvija and Brian Devine, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Hal and Pam Fuson, Paula and Brian Powers, The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Jean and Gary Shekhter, United, Pamela Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and Vicki and Carl Zeiger, as well as artist sponsors California Bank & Trust and Viasat. Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego.



The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

Photo credit: Jim Cox