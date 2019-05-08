Temecula Performing Arts Company Presents WE WILL ROCK YOU

Continuing their 14th Main Stage Season, Temecula Performing Arts Company's artistic director Jillian Stones will produce and direct, We Will Rock You with Music by QUEEN and book by Ben Elton, at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, 42051 Main Street, Temecula, CA. May 10 thru 19.

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders. It's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyber age. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as a live concert.

"TPAC is proud to be able to produce WE WILL ROCK YOU, and we are obviously lucky with our timing," says Jillian Stones, Artistic Director of Temecula Performing Arts Company. "This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in Las Vegas in 2005. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it appeals to everyone, not just the Broadway crowd. Our production is fast-paced and full of imagery, enhanced by a 24 panel LED screen we have rented for the production which is similar to, but on a smaller scale than what was imagined in the Las Vegas and West End Productions."

Since 2002, over 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production, which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

Ms. Stones along with Musical Director, Charles Finn, has been hard at work putting just the right touches on this newly-released show. The show features many local favorites including: Matthew McGill (Galileo), Gabrielle Wade (Scaramouche), Kit Fugrad (Brit), Holly Schlenk (Oz), Jared Rutledge (Kashoggi), Brayden Banaga (Buddy) and Madie White (Killer Queen).

Show Dates: May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

Matinee's: Saturday and Sunday May 11, 12, 18, 19 at 2pm

Evening's: Friday and Saturday May 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30PM

Ticket Prices range from $15 - $25

Venue: Old Town Temecula Theater - 42051 Main Street - Temecula, CA

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office:

https://tickets.temeculatheater.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=1181

1 (866) OLD-TOWN / 1-866-653-8696





