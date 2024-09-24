THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will kick off its 77th Season with a return of the ooky, kooky musical, The Addams Family!

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the kooky elements in every family. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. If that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a “very normal” dinner for Wednesday’s “very normal” boyfriend and his parents!

Producing Artistic Director, and JT alum, Joey Price, directs the production, first seen on the Junior Theatre stage exactly ten years ago in 2014. Joining Price on the creative team is first-time Junior Theatre Music Director, Michael Tyree, and Finding Nemo, JR. Choreographer, Theresa Maigue Bendorf.

The Addams Family will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from October 25 to November 10, 2024. JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, November 1!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for The Addams Family will be Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP