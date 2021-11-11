Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces Season 2022 And Reopening Celebration

Scripps Ranch Theatre, located on the campus of Alliant Int'l University in Scripps Ranch announced the reopening of their theatre.

They will kick off with a Welcome Back Celebration! on December 4th at 7:30pm featuring musical and theatrical performances by some of their community's favorite performers - and have announced their 2022 Season which will start in January, 2022.

SRT Artistic Director, Jill Drexler, shared "We are delighted to invite our patrons back into the theatre with our Welcome Back Celebration on December 4th. A night of live songs and performances is a perfect way to celebrate our reopening with our community...and pave the way for our compelling 42nd Season which starts in January. We are excited about the stories we have to share in 2022, and the voices that will share them."

SRT Welcome Back Celebration - December 4th,7:30pm tickets $20

Join us for an evening of songs and stories as we joyfully welcome back our patrons to the theatre! The evening will feature performances by Kenny Bordieri, Susan Clausen, Jill Drexler, Melissa Fernandez, Yolanda Franklin, Marti Gobel, Jackie Ritz and Tara Sampson. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets/

Scripps Ranch Theatre - Season 2022

Heisenberg

Written by Simon Stephens

Directed by Charles Peters

January 14 - 30

Preview performance: January 14

Opening Night/Press Opening: Saturday, January 15 8pm

Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game.

Heisenberg is a life-affirming mating dance between two people who are so utterly dissimilar that of course they are made for each other. It is a probing work that considers the multiplicity of alternatives that could shape our lives at every moment.

Tony Award winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) presents a refreshing look into just how unpredictable life can be.

(adult language)

Love Song

Written by John Kolvenbach

Directed Claire Simba

February 25- March 13

Preview performance February 25

Opening Night/Press Opening: Saturday, February 26 8pm

Beane, an emotionless, extreme introvert is burglarized by the pixie-ish Molly; and he falls in love. His high-powered sister and her husband, Beane's self-appointed caretakers, are suspicious. But Beane's newfound joy is contagious. In the end, Beane is transformed and transforms those around him. Love Song is a quirky, romantic comedy that challenges us by asking "what is reality? What is love?"

(adult language)

The Taming

Written by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Marti Gobel

April 8 - 24

Preview performance April 8

Opening Night/Press Opening Saturday, April 9 8pm

In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically-accurate ether trip.

This madcap romp tackles modern American political extremism, feminism, James Madison, Shakespeare, and beauty queens, The three slightly insane women at its core just might be political geniuses. Here's lookin' at you, America.

I Hate Hamlet

Written by Paul Rudnick

Directed by Phil Johnson

May 20 - June 5

Preview Performance May 20

Opening Night/Press Opening Saturday, May 21 8pm

Andrew Rally is a TV actor with a failing series and a chance to play the dream role of Hamlet. When the ghost of the famous Shakespearean actor John Barrymore appears for the sole purpose of convincing Rally to accept the role, he has to choose between Shakespeare and a new TV deal worth millions.

Enter a beautiful girlfriend clinging steadfastly to her chastity and a glamorous agent who claims to have had an affair with Barrymore and the results are fast, clever, and hilarious. A comedy valentine to people who love the theatre and the eccentric people in it.

Out On A Limb New Play Festival

July 2022

The Season concludes with our dynamic Out On A Limb New Play Festival featuring brand new original short plays chosen from submissions and fully produced over two weekends in July. Join us to see a complete festival of world-premiere plays on SRT's stage.

Purchase Season and Individual Tickets available at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/

Or contact SRT Patron Services Manager, Lana Cross at 858-395-0573

Alongside many theatres in San Diego, and following the lead of theatres on Broadway, Scripps Ranch Theatre has implemented a vaccination policy to welcome our audience back.

• All patrons, including children, attending Scripps Ranch Theatre performances must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours.

• All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

We will continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC, state and local government as we work to provide a safe environment for all of our guests. Policies may be revised based on CDC guidance and evolving circumstances-please check back here for updates.

Thank you for your ongoing support of live theatre in our community. We can't wait to have you safely back in our seats!