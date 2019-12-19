San Diego Repertory Theatre Has Announced Events Schedule For THE HUMANS

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the lineup of FREE REP Xtras Events surrounding the downtown theatre's production of The Humans, including a January 16th panel discussion on the state of the American Dream in San Diego, which will include San Diego's Unified School District Superintendent, Cindy Marten. Intended to deepen and enhance the play-going experience, REP Extras Events provide the public and REP audiences with an opportunity to engage with themes and issues around plays on the REP's season, enjoy the Lyceum Spaces, and become more integrated in the REP community. REP's Xtras Events include community-focused conversations, actor talk-backs, musical performances, a visual art exhibit and other activities.

Erik Blake has brought his family from Pennsylvania to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's new apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle, pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night. Soon, family tensions reach a boiling point. Playwright Stephen Karam (Sons of the Prophet, Speech & Debate) takes a look at the hopes and heartbreaks of the modern American family in this uproariously funny and deeply chilling drama. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play.

Events Schedule:



Talkin' Theatre with Todd

Thursday, January 9 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

The Humans joins the ranks of several Great American Family Plays that have received wide acclaim throughout American theatre history. Join REP Associate Artistic Director, Todd Salovey, and special guests to examine a selection of these plays, including actors' giving dramatic readings of selections from Death of a Salesman, How I Learned to Drive, August: Osage County and Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Lyceum Gallery Opening Reception

Saturday, January 11 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

Join local artist Lauren LeVieux for hors d'ouevres and half-price drinks from the REP bar as she shares insights into her creative process, her works and how The Humans served as inspiration for the Lyceum's current exhibit, titled Presence: Time Through Structure.

Sam's Salon

Thursday, January 16 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

Seattle theatre critic Sean Wagner described The Humans as a play examining "the slow death of the lie of the American Dream." Join REP Artistic Director, Sam Woodhouse and special guests, including Cindy Marten, San Diego School District Superintendent, Roberto Alcantar, Senior Director of the Chicano Federation of San Diego County and one of San Diego Business Journal's 2019 40 under 40, and UCSD Sociology Professor Charles Thorpe for a riveting conversation addressing the state of the American Dream. Is its promise of opportunity for prosperity and success accessible to San Diegans? Is its idealism a source of hope or contention? What barriers might our community need to face to give more people an equal chance at living their American Dream?"

LIVE on the Underground Stage: Mesa College Classical Guitarists

Friday, January 17 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

Enjoy a free mini-concert on the Lyceum's Lower Lobby Underground Stage, featuring classical guitar trio Fernanda Baltodano, Geoff McGinnis and Jaime Andres Nieto.

Meet the Artists

Friday, January 17 after the 8pm Performance

After the show, meet the cast of The Humans, and satisfy your curiosities by bringing your questions and comments. REP Associate Producer and Casting Director, Kim Heil, is your host.



Stay and Play

Sunday, January 19 after the 2pm Performance

Stay and Play Club is like a book club for theatre! Join REP literary manager, Danielle Ward, for an interactive conversation about the play, and, if you'd like, continue to explore beyond the theatre with a thematically related book list, available upon request.

National Pie Day Pie Tasting

Thursday, January 23 after the 8pm Performance

What better way to follow a performance of an American family Thanksgiving play than with pie? Stick around after the show to sample pies in celebration of National Pie Day!



Free Beer Friday

Friday, January 24 after the 8pm Performance

Stick around after the show tonight and join the cast for a craft beer tasting generously provided by Ballast Point!

Location:

San Diego Repertory Theatre

79 Horton Plaza

San Diego, CA 92101

Box Office:

Phone: 619.544.1000

Website: sdrep.org



Parking:

Parking is available in the Horton Plaza parking garage for $8 with validation. Enter the garage from Fourth Avenue just south of the Balboa Theatre. Follow entrance lanes, then turn right and continue to the third level to park. Horton Plaza parking tickets (issued from machines at entry) may be validated in the Lyceum Theatres lobby during your show. Validation will allow patrons to pay a flat $8 rate.



Please note: If you do not validate your ticket at the theatre, the current rate charged at exit is $2.00 for every 15 minutes (daily maximum charge = $48.00). Westfield Horton Plaza parking garage rates are subject to change at any time. For any additional ABM Parking information, contact ABM Parking at 619.233.1491.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You