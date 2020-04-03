San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces New Dates For A PARIS LOVE STORY

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced today the postponement and new production schedule for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story, the closing show of the theatre's 44th season. The production, featuring the music of Claude Debussy, written and performed by Hershey Felder and directed by Trevor Hay, originally scheduled for May, will run November 5 - 29, 2020, in San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage Theatre, with press opening on Friday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. Patrons who held tickets will be automatically reseated into a corresponding date during the new schedule and will be notified of their new performance date. The theatre has rescheduled the production out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Says Hershey Felder:

"I was to bring you my beloved city of Paris and the story of its music this May, but in order to protect us all, we must postpone our Paris Love Story at The REP to the upcoming November, when we will be able to share in the magic of this city and its music in a safe and healthy environment. If you have your seats already, those seats will be waiting for you in November. If you don't, I hope to see you join us."

San Diego Rep Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse says: "San Diego REP has weathered tough times in the 44 seasons we have produced, but I have never experienced anything quite like this. While we safely shelter, we are working hard towards that day in the future when we can welcome San Diegans back into the Lyceum. I'm thrilled that we have been able to find an alternate schedule that works for Hershey in November. I know his very special piece A Paris Love Story will be a rare and unforgettable musical event."

For decades, Felder's "Great Composer Series" has celebrated the brilliance of Beethoven, Berlin, Tchaikovsky and more. San Diego REP invites audiences on piano virtuoso Hershey Felder's personal journey, while also exploring the life and music of Impressionist composer, Claude Debussy. Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story brings to life a visionary who proclaimed nature his religion, creating music of ravishing beauty, color and compassion, from the sweeping "La Mer" to the evocative "Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune" and the mystical "Clair de lune."





