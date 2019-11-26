San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces Cast of THE HUMANS

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the cast and creative team for The Humans, winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play. The production, written by Stephen Karam and directed by REP Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey, will run January 9 - February 2, 2020, in San Diego REP's Lyceum Space Theatre, with previews January 9 - 14 and press opening on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Erik Blake has brought his family from Pennsylvania to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's new apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle, pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night. Soon, family tensions will reach a boiling point. Playwright Stephen Karam (Sons of the Prophet, Speech & Debate) takes a look at the hopes and heartbreaks of the modern American family in this uproariously funny and deeply chilling drama.

"I think this celebrated story won the Tony Award for Best Play not only because it's brilliantly written, funny and riveting, but because Stephen Karam captures something hard to put into words about what it's like to be a human at this moment in time," says REP Associate Artistic Director and director of The Humans Todd Salovey. "We've gathered together some of the most accomplished actors from San Diego and west coast stages to share the Blake family's holiday dinner."

The cast of San Diego REP's production is led by Jeffrey Meek and Elizabeth Dennehy. Meek is a well-established actor, director, playwright and teacher working in the industry professionally for over thirty years. Hes has performed in over 100 plays and musicals, having enjoyed roles at The REP such as Mack the Knife in The Threepenny Opera, Jim Morrison in the world premiere musical Celebration of the Lizard and most recently as Thomas Novachek in the hit, Venus in Fur.

Opposite Meek, Elizabeth Dennehy is perhaps best known for her work in television and film. Some highlights of her career include the films Hancock starring Will Smith, Red Dragon and Gattaca, in addition to TV shows like Seinfeld, Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Mentalist. Originally from New York, she now teaches at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Meek and Dennehy are joined by Amanda Sitton (Aubergine, The Oldest Boy at San Diego REP) as "Aimee," Kate Rose Reynolds (And Neither Have I Wings to Fly at Scripps Ranch Theatre, Cardboard Piano at Diversionary Theatre) as "Brigid," Rosina Reynolds (Uncanny Valley, The Clean House at San Diego REP) as "Momo" and Brian Mackey (In The Next Room at San Diego REP, The Importance of Being Earnest at Cygnet Theatre) as "Richard."

The creative team features Giulio Perone (Scenic Design), Eliza Benzoni (Costume Design), Chris Rynne (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Shelley Orr and Joel Castellaw (Dramaturgy), Marie Jahelka (Stage Manager), Juliana Kleist Mendez (Assistant Director), Chelsea Smith (Production Manager) and Kim Heil (Associate Producer & Casting Director).

Stephen Karam (PLAYWRIGHT) is the Tony Award-winning author of The Humans, Sons of the Prophet and Speech & Debate. For his work, he's received two Drama Critics Circle Awards, an OBIE Award and is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. He wrote a film adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull starring Annette Bening, which was released by Sony Picture Classics. His adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard premiered on Broadway as part of Roundabout's 2016 season. Recent honors include the inaugural Horton Foote Playwriting Award, the inaugural Sam Norkin Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League Award and Hull-Warriner Award. Stephen teaches graduate playwriting at The New School. He is a graduate of Brown University and grew up in Scranton, PA.

Todd Salovey (DIRECTOR) is in his 29th season at The REP. He is founding Artistic Director of The REP's Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival and last year was honored for its 25th anniversary. Recent REP directing credits include Outside Mullingar and the world premiere of The Dybbuk for Hannah and Sam's Wedding, which he also wrote, and Herbert Siguenza's Steal Heaven. Other REP work with Siguenza includes the premieres In the Time of the Butterflies and A Weekend with Pablo Picasso, which has also played at The Alley Theatre in Houston, Denver Center, Arizona Theatre Co, San Jose Stage, Los Angeles Theatre Center and Center Arts REP. Acclaimed REP shows include A Hammer, A Bell and A Song to Sing and The Blessing of a Broken Heart, which he authored, The Dybbuk, King Lear, Uncle Vanya, The Illusion, the world premiere of Yehuda Hyman's The Mad Dancers and Hamlet starring Jefferson Mays. Salovey is on faculty in Theatre and Dance, and the Rady School of University of California, San Diego, where he received a 2018 Distinguished Teaching Award.





